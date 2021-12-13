Emma Raducanu tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championships

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu has announced her withdrawal from the Mubadala World Tennis Championships after having tested positive for COVID-19.

Raducanu, who is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms, has begun serving the mandatory 10 days of self-isolation in the Middle East.

The British teenager was slated to face Belinda Bencic in her opening match at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. But that match will now obviously no longer go ahead, and neither will any of Raducanu's other media commitments at the event.

The 19-year-old released a statement confirming the positive COVID result on Monday.

"I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately after testing positive for Covid-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity," Emma Raducanu said. "I’m isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back on court soon.”

Emma Raducanu's positive result is also probably why she skipped the Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday. Fans wondered why the Brit was missing in attendance, given she is a staunch supporter and admirer of compatriot Lewis Hamilton.

Testing COVID-19 positive has come as a blow to Emma Raducanu's 2022 Australian Open plans

Emma Raducanu's initial plan in December was to prepare for the 2022 Australian Open in the Middle East before heading Down Under after Christmas Day.

The 2022 Australian Open, which is scheduled to begin on 17 January, requires players to have tested negative in the 72 hours before they fly to Melbourne.

Since Raducanu will likely remain positive for another week and a half, she will probably have to delay her trip to Australia while also foregoing valuable practice time.

The US Open champion was woefully short of form on tour after her triumph in New York. As such, Raducanu was keen to make good use of the Mubadala World Tennis Championships to gain crucial match practice. But that is no longer possible for the Brit.

Emma Raducanu will also miss the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony

Emma Raducanu was recently nominated for the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year Award, along with compatriots Tom Daley, Tyson Fury, Adam Peaty, Raheem Sterling, and Sarah Storey.

Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she won the US Open, is the overwhelming favorite to clinch the BBC's grand prize.

But she will now be forced to miss the ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on 19 December, given that she will continue to self-isolate on that day.

