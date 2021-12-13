Emma Raducanu nominated for the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award

Emma Raducanu's historic triumph at this year's US Open has resulted in the teenager being shortlisted for the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year. She recently won the WTA Newcomer of the Year award as well.

After a promising debut at Wimbledon that abruptly ended in the fourth round due to breathing difficulties, many predicted a bright future for Raducanu. The teen went on to win the very next Slam in New York, where she started as a qualifier.

Other nominees include diver Tom Daley, boxer Tyson Fury, swimmer Adam Peaty, footballer Raheem Sterling and paralympic athlete Sarah Storey. Raducanu faces some stiff competition, as her fellow nominees have had some amazing accomplishments to their names as well during the year.

Both Daley and Peaty won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, along with a bronze and silver medal respectively. Storey became Britain's most decorated Paralympic athlete as she won her record 17th gold medal.

Sterling, meanwhile, enjoyed a remarkable season with Manchester City, who won the Premier League and finished as runners-up in the Champions League. Fury also continued his dominance as world heavyweight champion.

The winner will be decided by a public vote. Click here to view the guidelines.

Emma Raducanu returns to action this week in Abu Dhabi

Emma Raducanu at the ATP Champions Tour

Emma Raducanu is back in action this week at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, where the teenager is set to face off against Belinda Bencic. The two had previously met during her title-winning run at the US Open, where Raducanu defeated the Swiss in straight sets in their last-eight clash.

Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem are some of the other notable names participating in the exhibition event. As for Raducanu's plans for next year, she is set to begin the 2022 season by playing the WTA 250 event in Melbourne followed by the Australian Open.

Although the Brit has struggled in the months following her US Open victory, expectations are going to remain high when she makes her debut appearance at the Melbourne Major.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee