Emma Raducanu trains in to the night as she refuses to give up amid her career's longest losing streak

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu recently shared a glimpse into her training regime. After a sluggish start to the season, the Brit is currently working towards improving her game on court.

Raducanu was last seen competing in the Qatar Open, where she was eliminated in the first round. Despite a resilient effort against Ekaterina Alexandrova, the Russian outclassed her in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

The Brit was recently spotted practicing her serve in an intense training session. She shared an update via her Instagram account amid her recent dip in form on tour.

Here is the story shared by Raducanu:

Emma Raducanu shares a training update - Image Source: Raducanu Instagram

Raducanu entered Doha on the back of early exits in Singapore and Abu Dhabi. She also reached the third round of the Australian Open but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The youngster is currently on a four-match losing streak, which is her longest on the main tour. She ended 2024 on a promising note, but is going through a rough patch at the moment.

Apart from her recent training snap, Raducanu's fitness coach also shared an update on her fitness routine. The Japanese trainer shared a glimpse of their weight training session and labelled the story

'work in progess'

Raducanu hits the gym for weight training - Image source: Yutaka Nakamura Instagram -

Raducanu made history in 2021 by becoming the first woman ever to win a Grand Slam tournament via the qualifiers. She stunned the tennis fraternity by claiming her biggest paycheck at the age of 18.

Since then, the Brit has struggled to find consistency on the tour and is still waiting to make a notable impact. She has partnered with six different coaches in the last three years, but is not on the same page with any of them on tour.

"I want to make sure it's a right fit" - Emma Raducanu on finding a new coach on tour

Emma Raducanu in action at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu has changed six coaches in the last three and half years. After calling it quits with Nick Cadavay, the Brit is yet to announce a new partnership on Tour.

Raducanu spoke about her plans for the future and wished to take some time before coming to a decision.

"It’s a decision that I want to take my time with. I think that's why I haven't necessarily jumped into something straight away, because I want to make sure it's a right fit," Emma Raducanu said

While the youngster is yet to announce her next appearance on court, she will most likely be seen in the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. The former World No. 10 has been training, but has no plans to hire a coach soon.

"So I think I'm using this time period to just figure out what I really value. I'm not too sure yet right now. I haven't come to any plans or decisions. So yeah, I'm just taking it, using the next couple weeks to see how I feel, and then make a decision," she added

The Dubai Tennis Championships is set to begin on February 16, 2025. The top players on Tour such as Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are expected to be a part of the event. Jasmine Paolini of Italy will be the defending champion in Dubai.

