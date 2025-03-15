Emma Raducanu turns attention to F1 as she makes 2025 season predictions ft. Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen

Emma Raducanu recently shared her predictions for the upcoming Formula One season. She not only picked her favorite driver but also disclosed her choice for the Constructors' Championship.

Raducanu was last seen competing at the BNP Paribas Open, where she was eliminated in the first round. Despite a spirited performance against Moyuka Uchijima, Raducanu was outfoxed in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

The Brit recently turned her attention to Formula One during an interview with Sky Sports. She revealed her pick of players to watch out for in the upcoming season.

"I think Max Verstappen will win, I want to say McLaren (For the constructors championship), I want them to do well. I just want to say Lewis as well, I'm looking forward to watching him compete in the Ferrari and I think he'll have a great season," Emma Raducanu said

Raducanu has been a huge Formula One fan since her teenage years. She likes to stay updated with the latest developments in the racing world and has also connected with Lewis Hamilton in the past.

Here's what she had to say about the seven-time Formula One champion and Ferrari's latest star.

"I met [Hamilton] in person at the Met Gala and we had a really good conversation there, and since then I’ve been looking up to him, following him, and supporting him… but it’s cool – whenever we meet, it’s really cool. He's been such a good role model for me in terms of helping me out through the next stages," Emma Raducanu said

Hamilton stunned the sporting world by agreeing to move to Ferrari last year. He will debut for the racing giants in the upcoming Australian Grand Prix.

Raducanu, meanwhile, has had an ordinary season so far, having amassed just three wins from nine matches. This includes a third-round appearance at the Australian Open. The Brit also reached the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships but lost to Karolina Muchova in straight sets.

"I guess I'm just going to move on"- Emma Raducanu sets her sights on the Miami Open after a disappointing result in Indian Wells

In Emma Raducanu during a press conference in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu continued her dismal form in Indian Wells last week. She entered the event in desperate need of a strong result but was eliminated by Moyuka Uchijima in the first round.

Raducanu reflected on her performance in the post-match press conference and highlighted the tough playing conditions in Indian Wells.

"I think it was just a very difficult match for me. I think it was tough conditions, difficult ball from my opponent. I tried to be aggressive; I tried to make the ball. But, yeah, I guess it didn't work today," Emma Raducanu said

"A bit of a lack of preparation on the tennis court, playing someone who played pretty good in these conditions, I mean, extremely awkward in the wind here," she added.

The Brit also acknowledged the support she received in the first round and wished to move on from her defeat in Indian Wells.

"I mean, I had great support around me. I was feeling pretty good. I think today was just a bit of a curveball. But, yeah, I guess it's just nice, I guess I'm just going to move on."

Raducanu has been included in the entry list of the Miami Open next week. She will make her third appearance at the WTA 1000 event.

The top players on tour such as Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swaitek and Coco Gauff are also expected to feature in Miami. The tournament begins on March 18, 2025.

