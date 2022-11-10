Emma Raducanu to unveil "The Fabulous World of Dior" in London, marking the brand’s most significant in-store partnership

Tennis icon Emma Raducanu will unveil "The Fabulous World of Dior" in London, which is Dior’s most significant in-store partnership to date. Dior, which is housed by luxury brand conglomerate LVMH, will set up a sensory treat as part of its grandest in-store takeover at Harrods, London.

The festive installation will be unveiled on November 10, 2022, ahead of the holiday season, and can be viewed until January 3, 2023. Emma Raducanu, the brand ambassador for Dior, will officially inaugurate the collaboration during the ribbon cutting ceremony, along with the CEO of Dior, Pietro Beccari.

Emma Raducanu was roped in by the French luxury fashion house as its ambassador in October 2021, shortly after the teenager’s historic success at the US Open, which saw her become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

Speaking about endorsing the brand, the 2021 US Open champion reasoned that Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s vision influenced her decision.

"Maria Grazia’s work empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique. The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice," Raducanu had remarked.

"It’s like she has no breathing room" – Billie Jean King on Emma Raducanu facing heavy public scrutiny

Emma Raducanu has had a turbulent 2022 season

Emma Raducanu has had a turbulent 2022 season. The former World No. 10, who witnessed a meteoric rise with her title run at the 2021 US Open, soon faced a significant slump in form, which was made worse by immense public scrutiny.

The player also made many injury-related withdrawals from tournaments, with the latest being from the Billie Jean King Cup, where she was scheduled to represent Great Britain.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King recently offered a few wise words for the 19-year-old. Speaking to The Herald Scotland, the former American player advised the Brit not to pay heed to people’s opinions. She, however, emphasized the importance of having the right person to share thoughts with.

"First of all, you can’t pay attention to what anyone says about you. And don’t take anything personally. But then you’ve got to find the right person to talk to. And that’s the hard part because everyone has an opinion. It’s important for her to find out what she wants in life. She needs to search her own soul," King noted.

"Our job is to give her time and space. Let Emma decide what is best for her, not have everyone else deciding for her. Glean the information that pertains to her. I hope everybody just backs up. It’s like she has no breathing room. Give her some time to breathe, some space. She’s really young. Give her time," she added.

