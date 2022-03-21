Emma Raducanu unveiled as Porsche's brand ambassador

Emma Raducanu was recently announced as a brand ambassador for luxury automobile company Porsche. The 19-year-old, who shot to global fame after winning the 2021 US Open, is set to become one of the faces of the German brand in tennis.

Porsche Tennis @PorscheTennis Welcome to the Porsche Tennis Family, @EmmaRaducanu ! Only 19 years old and already a Grand Slam champion, our new Brand Ambassador is at the start of a great career. We look forward to being by your side and cannot wait to see you in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix! Welcome to the Porsche Tennis Family, @EmmaRaducanu! Only 19 years old and already a Grand Slam champion, our new Brand Ambassador is at the start of a great career. We look forward to being by your side and cannot wait to see you in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix! 🎾👏 https://t.co/SBEKH6c4Z7

Raducanu's unprecedented triumph in New York last year helped her bag several high-profile endorsement deals, including those with Dior, British Airways and Vodafone. The teenager now joins the likes of three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber as a tennis ambassador for Porsche.

While speaking about her new partnership, the Brit revealed that she loved the brand from a young age and dreamt of owning a Porsche sportscar one day. A motosport enthusiast, Emma Raducanu recalled how spectating Porsche's racing events such as the Carrera Cup was a thrilling experience for her growing up.

"For me to be a brand ambassador for Porsche means a lot,” Raducanu said. ‟Porsche is one of the brands I’ve always loved from a young age. One of my first tennis coaches drove a 911. Whenever I would turn up to practice in the morning, I would see his Porsche, I would go wow and be like dreaming of one day sitting in my own."

"Growing up, I would go to Brands Hatch and watch the Porsche Carrera Cup finals. The adrenalin I would get from motorsports and seeing the Porsches was actually the most fun part of my week."

Emma Raducanu @EmmaRaducanu #DreamersOn #ad So happy to be part of the #PorscheFamily as an official Brand Ambassador! Ready for every moment our journey holds for us So happy to be part of the #PorscheFamily as an official Brand Ambassador! Ready for every moment our journey holds for us 🙌 #DreamersOn #ad https://t.co/tf6DGiDfzK

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche, lavished rich praise on the company's newest face in the sporting fraternity. He hailed Raducanu as a role model for women around the world and applauded her self-belief in the press release.

"We’re delighted to welcome Emma Raducanu in the Porsche family as a Brand Ambassador,” Oliver Blume said. ‟She embodies not only a new generation of strong and self-confident players but, as a personality, is also an inspiration and role model beyond the realms of her sport for young women all over the world. She exemplifies that one can achieve one’s goals if one believes in oneself."

The World No. 13 confirmed her participation next month at the Stuttgart Open, a tournament sponsored by Porsche since 2002.

Emma Raducanu set to kickstart her maiden campaign at the Miami Open

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Emma Raducanu has had a string of poor showings this season thus far and will be hoping for a shift in fortunes at the upcoming Miami Open, which begins March 22. The Brit claimed her maiden win at Indian Wells earlier this month but lost to Croatia's Petra Martic in the following round.

Raducanu is in the first quarter in Miami alongside top seed Aryna Sabalenka. As the No. 11 seed, she received a bye in the first round and is slated to open her campaign against either Katerina Siniakova or a qualifier. A third-round encounter with idol Simona Halep is also on the cards for the 19-year-old.

