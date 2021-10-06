Emma Raducanu "can't wait" to get started in Indian Wells, says she isn't going to "rush into" finding a permanent coach

Emma Raducanu is back in the United States for the BNP Paribas Open, just three weeks after securing a historic victory at the US Open. Seeded 17th at Indian Wells, the Brit has received a bye into the second round, where she will face either Aliaksandra Sasnovich or Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.

Speaking ahead of the start of the final WTA 1000 event of the season, Raducanu admitted she couldn't wait to make her debut in Indian Wells.

"It's my first time playing in Indian Wells and it's a beautiful place," Emma Raducanu was quoted as saying by Eurosport. "I just can't wait to get started. I love the facilities, everything is just so nice to be around."

According to the Brit, the courts in Indian Wells are quite slow, which means long rallies will likely be the theme of the matches.

"The air is very dry so it's going to be tough physically and it's quite hot at the moment," she continued. "The courts are slower and high bouncing so it's probably going to be long rallies, and the balls get quite fluffy pretty quickly."

"I'm sure it's going to be physical in all of the matches so it's just a matter of trying to get in as best shape as possible and keep fit and healthy," Raducanu said.

At Indian Wells, Raducanu will be without coach Andrew Richardson, who was instrumental in the Brit's run to the trophy at Flushing Meadows. The two parted ways last month, with Raducanu citing the need to work alongside someone who had more experience at the highest levels of the sport.

Raducanu will instead be accompanied by the national women's coach of the Lawn Tennis Association, Jeremy Bates, who will guide the youngster during the tournament.

Raducanu, on her part, said she would not rush into appointing a new coach as she needed time to "find the right person."

"Jeremy [Bates] is part of women's tennis at the LTA so while he's here he's helping me out," the teenager said. "But going forwards I'm just going to wait and find the right person, I'm not going to rush into anything. I want to make sure I make the right decision."

"Even though I'm quite young I've got a lot of experience banked and at the end of the day you're out there on your own and you have to be your own coach on the court, so I'm pretty comfortable," she added.

"It's been a very cool three weeks" - Emma Raducanu reflects on her US Open triumph

Over the course of the conversation, Emma Raducanu also reminisced about the life-changing weeks that followed her triumph in New York. The Brit, who was recently invited to high-profile events like the Met Gala and London Fashion Week, acknowledged that she got to do things she never thought she would as a result of her feat.

"It's been a very cool three weeks," she said. "I got to experience some great things that I probably never would have got to do before but after that I just went straight back to training and focusing on this competition and the upcoming ones that I've got lined up."

The 18-year-old was also asked whether her mindset has changed now that she is a Grand Slam champion. Raducanu was quick to point out that her success was a result of her "not thinking differently."

"I don't really want to change anything," Raducanu said. "What got me to this point is not thinking anything differently so if I put additional thoughts in my head then that will just create a problem I think. I'm just going to keep going about my business and staying the same."

