Emma Raducanu marked her return to the tour with a valiant three-set win over good friend Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the round of 32 at the ASB Classic.

The 2021 US Open champion was playing her first match since April last year after spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines, undergoing operations on both her wrist and ankle. Raducanu also slipped down to as low as No. 301 in the WTA rankings after the long hiatus.

In her first match back, she held off a stern test from the Romanian qualifier to eventually win 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Raducanu is now due for a blockbuster round of 16 clash with second seed Elina Svitolina.

Elated to be back on tour, Raducanu is hopeful of going through this season injury-free. She said after the match:

“It’s pretty amazing to just be out here and playing and I’m just really happy to be back on the tour and can’t wait to start this season and carry on hopefully injury-free and healthy.”

She also thanked everybody for the outpouring of love and support during the tough times.

"Thanks for all the support throughout the journey," Raducanu added.

Raducanu's comeback also impressed the fans. One fan commended her for the gutsy win against a tough opponent.

"She looked very good against a very tough opponent in Ruse. 9 months gone but didn’t look like it," the fan said via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Expand Tweet

Another expressed her pride for the former British No 1, saying that things looked extremely positive despite there being areas for improvement.

"I'm BEYOND proud of our Emma!! She still has things to work on for sure but winning her first match back after 8 months off and three surgeries is amazing and her fitness looked better than before she left imo. Very encouraging. KEEP IT UP EMS!!" another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another predicted the possibility of a couple of Slams for Raducanu this season.

"I saw some of the highest level of ball striking in the first set. Reckon she could win a couple of slams this year. Iga's #1 spot in danger," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Raducanu's comeback victory at the 2024 ASB Classic:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Emma Raducanu pays tribute to good friend Gabriela Ruse

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain reacts in her match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse - Getty Images

Emma Radacanu paid tribute to her good friend Gabriela Ruse in an Instagram post after the match. The Brit might have won the match, but there was no love lost between the pair who played an exhibition match in November 2021 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Raducanu also reiterated how good it felt to be back on tour after 8 months while proceeding to thank everybody involved for their support.

"Tough playing a friend in Gabi, big respect for the competitor that she is. on the same note, feels good to feel that fight again 8 months later. 🙌 thanks for all the support throughout the journey," Raducanu wrote on Instagram.