Emma Raducanu withdraws from Miami Open 2024 with lower back injury

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the 2024 Miami Open due to a new injury setback, delivering a significant blow to her comeback efforts.

After an injury-plagued 2023 season, during which she underwent surgeries on her wrists and ankle, Raducanu made her much-awaited comeback to the tour at the ASB Classic in January. The Brit won her first match back, claiming a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win over Elena Gabriela before exiting the tournament in the second round after losing to Elina Svitolina.

The 21-year-old has since taken part in the Australian Open, Abu Dhabi Open, Qatar Open, and most recently at the Indian Wells Masters. While she has yet to make a deep run at a tournament, she has shown promising signs during her comeback trail.

Emma Raducanu recently delivered a dominant performance in her opening match at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells, defeating Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 6-3. After receiving a walkover from Dayana Yastremska in the second round, the Brit suffered a straight-sets defeat to Aryna Sabalenka.

Raducanu was set to take part at the Miami Open next, squaring off against Wang Xiyu in her tournament opener. However, the 21-year-old was forced to withdraw from the WTA 1000 event before her opening match due to a lower back injury.

"Emma Raducanu is an incredible player and she played great tennis" - Aryna Sabalenka after defeating Brit in Indian Wells 3R

Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka claimed a 6-3, 7-5 win over Emma Raducanu to knock her out of the 2024 Indian Wells Open in the third round. The Belarusian commended Raducanu after the clash, praising the Brit's level of play.

"I know that the level is there, and she [Emma Raducanu] can play some great tennis. But on those key moments, I was focusing on myself and things what I have to do on court to be in this match, and I think it's worked well," Sabalenka said during her post-match press conference.

The World No. 2 also acknowledged that Raducanu had delivered a "great" performance in the match while expressing satisfaction with her ability to focus on her performance and pull off the win.

"I wasn't thinking about that at all, to be honest. I'm happy that I'm able to focus on myself during these tough moments. She's an incredible player and she played great tennis today, even though she didn't play much matches in the past couple of months," she added.

While Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Miami Open, Aryna Sabalenka will be on the hunt for her first WTA 1000 title of the season at the event. Following a first-round bye, Sabalenka will take on the winner of the match between Paula Badosa and Simona Halep in a blockbuster second-round clash.