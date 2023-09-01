John Isner was reduced to tears in his final post-match press conference at the US Open. A a loss in the second round of the Grand Slam called the curtains on his singles professional tennis career.

Playing his last singles tie, Isner fought his heart out against compatriot Michael Mmoh. The big server hit a staggering 48 aces and won 163 points, four more than his opponent. Unfortunately, he failed to delay his retirement and went down 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-7 (7).

Isner was evidently disappointed with the outcome, but also content after playing at the US Open for the last time. He said:

"It's a range of emotions. There's, of course, a lot of disappointment with the result of my singles match today, but at the same time a lot of gratitude, as well, just to have one last time playing in an atmosphere like that.

"I wanted one more US Open, and was able to get that, so... It was a fun match overall. Of course, the result is disappointing, but I'm proud of what I've achieved in my career."

The former World No. 8 mentioned he was grateful and felt the time was right for the farewell.

"I think the decision for me was pretty easy to retire. I'm 38 years old. Played a long, long career of tennis. Really can't ask for anything more from this sport. It's given me so many amazing moments, moments I'll never forget," John Isner said.

Isner was unable to control his emotions as tears came rolling down his eyes as he reflected on his career.

"Tennis has been a huge part of my life. It's tough to say goodbye. Eventually, this day would come. It's hard to prepare for the emotions," John Isner stated.

"Without tennis, I wouldn't have met my wife" - John Isner at US Open

John Isner during US Open

After his first-round win at the 2023 US Open, John Isner stated he would not have met his wife if he did not play tennis professionally. His spouse Madison McKinley Isner is a Texas-based handcraft jewel designer and they reportedly met in London in 2012 when he was competing in Wimbledon.

"I’m gonna try not to get emotional. Man, I’ve had an incredible career. I’ve been so fortunate. I’ve played this sport for so long and to develop so many friends and family. Without tennis, I wouldn’t have met my wife. I wouldn’t have the amazing family that I have, four beautiful kids. That’s really what it’s all about," he said.

Isner also thanked the spectators for their support during his entire career.

"The support I've had for the last 17 years on tour has been amazing. This tournament especially. You fans are absolutely incredible. To be American and play this event 17 times, I do not take that for granted. So lucky, so blessed," he said.

The American notably began his 2023 US Open campaign with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1) triumph over Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta.