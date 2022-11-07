England football star Harry Kane to extend mentoring support to Emma Raducanu: Reports

According to the latest reports, Harry Kane, one of the most popular footballers in England at the moment, has taken on the role of mentor for fellow Brit Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu, currently ranked World No.76, recently split ways with her coach Dmitry Tursunov and is yet to hire one since then. The former US Open champion had high hopes for her first full season on the 2022 WTA Tour but could not impress as she wanted, and was particularly afflicted by injuries.

According to a report from The Athletic, Raducanu is now in frequent contact with Harry Kane to change all that, as she seeks to enhance her performance in the forthcoming season. The teenager is looking for advice on how to compete at the top level in the sport, live her life, and deal with the attention that comes with being a celebrity.

Emma Raducanu has often referred to Harry Kane as her role model and has been outspoken about her passion for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, the English Premier League team that Kane captains. She has previously practiced wearing a Tottenham jersey and expressed her adoration for Kane, who will represent England at the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar.

When questioned about her favorite footballer earlier this year, prior to Wimbledon, she responded:

“One of my favourite footballers is probably Harry Kane because he is the captain of England and he is such a great role model to follow and he is super professional and takes everything to the nth degree. I definitely feel like I can learn from that.”

"All part of this amazing journey" - Emma Raducanu oozes confidence after finishing a challenging first full year on tour

Emma has withdrawn ftom Billie Jean King Cup

Emma Raducanu completed her first full year on tour in 2022 after deciding to withdraw from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals due to persistent fitness concerns. Despite a challenging season, Raducanu is coping well and is confident about the future.

After her historic 2021 US Open victory as a qualifier, the 19-year-old faced enormous pressure this year. For the British teen, 2022 was a season marked by extreme ups and downs and was primarily ruined by injuries.

In a recent introspection of her season, Raducanu expressed her opinion that everything is "part of this unique journey" and that she is traveling her own pathway.

"That’s it 22! On my own route, it’s all part of this unique journey! Thumbs up to first year on tour," Emma Raducanu wrote on Twitter.

