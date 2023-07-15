"Enjoy this moment" - Princess of Wales Kate Middleton congratulates Marketa Vondrousova on Wimbledon title win

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, recently congratulated Marketa Vondrousova on her title win at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Marketa Vondrousova defeated Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to win the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles final, capping off an exciting two weeks of tennis on their side of the draw.

The unseeded Czech recovered from a slow start to win the opening set decisively, and despite a brief setback in the second, she maintained her cool to win her first Grand Slam title.

Vondrousova found herself reveling in an astonishing victory on one of the biggest stages. By accomplishing this feat, she etched her name as the first unseeded female champion of the grass-court Major in the Open Era.

Marketa Vondrousova met Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, after the trophy ceremony. They both laughed and had a lovely conversation and Middleton said before leaving:

"I hope you enjoy this moment, good luck on your recovery. Lovely to see you."

Our Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales speaks with "Enjoy this moment"Our Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales speaks with #Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova

"I would say 'crazy', for sure" - Marketa Vondrousova on her Wimbledon journey

Marketa Vondrousova pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after her title victory.

Marketa Vondrousova spoke at a press conference following her title win about her journey to the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. She described it as "crazy" as her goal was to play without stress in the tournament, which she eventually won.

"I would say 'crazy', for sure. As I said, I didn't play well before on grass. When we were coming here, I was like, Okay, just play without stress, just try to win couple of matches. Then this happened," the 24-year-old said.

The Czech added that as an unseeded player, she and others did not expect her to win the grasscourt Major, and she is still trying to process her victory.

"Yeah, I mean, it's unbelievable. I think nobody would have told you this before when we were coming here that I even have a chance to win. I was unseeded. I mean, it's such a crazy journey. I can't believe it still," Vondrousova said further.

Following her remarkable title run at the Major in the British capital, Vondrousova, currently the World No. 42, will make an ascent into the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

Vondrousova is only the third Czech woman to have won a Wimbledon title, after Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova. She is also the only ninth-unseeded champion of a Grand Slam tournament.