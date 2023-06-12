Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni has conveyed his warm wishes to Novak Djokovic on his historic triumph at the 2023 French Open.

On Sunday, June 11, Novak Djokovic got the better of repeat finalist Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 on Court Philippe Chatrier. The Serb thus claimed his 23rd Grand Slam trophy, and his third at the French Open. Doing so, he surpassed his arch-rival Rafael Nadal to become the man with the most Grand Slam titles. He also equaled Serena Williams' Open Era record of 23 Majors.

Rafael Nadal’s uncle and ex-coach Toni, who is used to seeing his nephew lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires, thanks to his record-breaking 14 French Open titles, congratulated Novak Djokovic on making history.

“For Djokovic, once again and with enormous admiration, I can only congratulate him and hope that he enjoys this incredible feat with his family and his team,” he wrote in a dedicated social media post.

The Spanish coach also congratulated Casper Ruud, an alumnus of the Rafa Nadal Academy, on making his third Grand Slam final within a year. In his previous two final attempts, Ruud finished as the runner-up against the Mallorcan at the 2022 French Open and against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open.

“The day this Roland Garros began, I included Casper Ruud in my article as one of the clear contenders for the final and the fight for the title. With yesterday's, he has played three Grand Slam finals in one year, something that is only within the reach of a few tennis players,” he wrote.

Uncle Toni praised Casper Ruud’s tennis prowess as well as his character and backed him to make it big in the tennis world.

“The day he achieves it, I will celebrate with great joy that a tennis player who combines magnificent tennis and exemplary correction reaches the top of our sport,” he continued.

Rafael Nadal himself expressed his admiration for the two fierce competitors.

"I'm really grateful to be part of this group of guys" – Novak Djokovic on creating history alongside Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer

In his post-match press conference after the French Open final, Novak Djokovic credited Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for shaping him as a player, thanks to their intense rivalry.

“The truth is that I have always compared myself to these guys, because those two are the two greatest rivals I ever had in my career,” he said. “They have actually defined me as a player.”

The 23-time Major winner expressed his elation on surpassing 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal for the first time in their careers.

“It's amazing to know that I'm one ahead, but at the same time, everyone writes their own history. Everyone has a unique journey that they should embrace and stick to,” he said. “I'm really grateful to be part of this group of guys.”

Novak Djokovic is half way through to a Calendar Grand Slam for the third time in his career, having already clinched the 2023 Australian Open. The 36-year-old has stated that he will be focusing only on Grand Slams at this stage of his career. He will next be in action at the Wimbledon Championships, where he is the four-time defending champion.

