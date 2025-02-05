"Epic mistake" - Serena Williams' ex-coach makes his feelings known on $4.7B-worth Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers in shock move

Serena Williams' childhood coach, Rick Macci, shared his thoughts on the Dallas Mavericks' shock decision to trade Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. The $4.7 billion NBA franchise (via Forbes) has faced backlash from fans and analysts worldwide, with some supporters even protesting outside the American Airlines Center.

The Dallas Mavericks sent Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers. In return, the Mavericks acquired Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick. The Utah Jazz also participated in this three-team deal, receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks. This move has been widely regarded as one of the most unexpected in NBA history, given Doncic's status as a 25-year-old superstar who had led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024.

The move has also garnered reactions outside of basketball, as on Wednesday, Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rick Macci, shared his thoughts about the trade on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The veteran tennis coach strongly criticized the Mavericks' decision to trade Doncic, calling it an "epic mistake."

“TRADE..... The action of selling goods services or a Global Iconic Superstar Generational talent in his prime. EPIC MISTAKE...The action of selling goods services or a Global Iconic superstar Generational talent in his prime. Luka Doncic,” Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci wrote

Frances Tiafoe joined Serena Williams ex-coach to make his feelings known about Luca Doncic's trade to LA Lakers

Tiafoe joined Serena Williams' ex-coach in sharing his thoughts on Luka Doncic's trade - Source: Getty

Following the Dallas Mavericks' trade of Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers, Frances Tiafoe also reacted to the shocking move. In an interview clip posted by Tennis Channel on Instagram, Tiafoe said he was surprised by Luka Doncic's trade and felt bad for the Dallas Mavericks fans.

He added that he thought Doncic would be like Dirk Nowitzki, staying for years and winning a title with the Mavs. While excited to see him play with LeBron James, Tiafoe said trades are just part of the business.

“The dudes didn't know. AD (Anthony Davis) and LeBron (James) good game last night in New York. (It came) just out of nowhere and Luka has been hurt. I feel for Dallas, man. I thought y'all really had another Dirk (Nowitzki) that was going to be here for 20 years. European dude, going to bring one to the city. He took us to the final league before we got Kyrie (Irving).

Now we got Klay (Thompson) up there. Man, that's crazy. But playing (with) LeBron, that's going to be epic to watch in LA but I feel for y'all losing him. But sports man, it is what it is. It's a business,” Frances Tiafoe said.

The World No.18 is currently competing at the Dallas Open. In his first-round clash on Tuesday, he defeated Taro Daniel 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 and his next match will be on Tuesday where he’ll play the winner of the match between Yoshihito Nishioka and Brandon Nakashima.

