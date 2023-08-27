"Epic" - Nick Kyrgios in awe of Rafael Nadal's 'gravity-defying' shot to earn match point against Marin Cilic at US Open in 2019

Nick Kyrgios recently praised Rafael Nadal for his 'gravity-defying' shot against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the US Open in 2019.

Kyrgios and Nadal have enjoyed a bittersweet relationship. The duo first locked horns with each other in the 2014 Wimbledon Championships where a young Kyrgios shocked the world by defeating the Spaniard in their Round of 16 match.

Nadal, however, has since bettered his record against the Australian, winning six out of their nine clashes to date. Their last meeting in the 2022 Wimbledon witnessed no action as Nadal withdrew due to an abdominal injury.

Both players have exchanged praises and criticism over the years. Nadal stated in 2019 that Kyrgios "lacked respect for the crowd, his opponent and towards himself". But more recently, the 22-time Grand Slam champion backed the Australian to win any tournament he plays.

On the other hand, from trying to "intentionally" hit Nadal with a forehand to praising him for his claycourt greatness, Kyrgios has often spoken about the Spaniard. Lately, the 28-year-old was in awe of Nadal's around-the-net shot that he played four years ago against Cilic at the Flushing Meadows.

After a user shared the video clip on Twitter, Kyrgios retweeted and wrote:

"Epic"

Nadal went on to lift his fourth US Open trophy that year by overcoming Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash.

"He would have beaten Rafael Nadal anyway" - Pat Cash on Nick Kyrgios' walkover win over Spaniard at Wimbledon in 2022

Nick Kyrgios in action during the BNP Paribas Open.

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash recently commented that Nick Kyrgios would have defeated Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Wimbledon semifinals.

"Last Wimbledon he got a default from Rafa but I think he probably would have beaten Rafa anyway. He[Rafa] wasn't a 100% fit but he[Nick] didn't have to go through that extra match which was good for him but did he handle himself well in the finals? I thought he was coming out a bucket of nerves," Cash said.

Upon being asked if he would coach the Australian, Cash answered:

"I don't think I would coach somebody like that. Not because, talentwise, he'd be fantastic. First of all I think he wouldn't want a coach, but to Nick, it's that work ethic, the output and input and mental stuff."

Cash further suggested Kyrgios has a tough road to walk on going ahead after a flurry of injuries.

"He's not far off, really putting it all together, but it's not gonna be easier, it's gonna be harder, with injury, but yeah, you know the mental thing and the physical thing, really to work just a little harder," he said.

Kyrgios will end the 2023 season without competing at any Major tournament as he has pulled out of the US Open owing to a wrist injury.

