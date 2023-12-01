Spanish singer Aitana shot down rumors of her dating Carlos Alcaraz in style, joking that the era of her being linked to a new boyfriend every day by the media was coming.

Aitana was in a relationship with fellow Spanish singer Sebastian Yatra since 2019, but it was confirmed that the relationship ended in Novemeber. Having been spotted at the airport on Friday, the 24-year-old was hounded by questions about who her next boyfriend was, with Alcaraz's name being brought up.

The Spaniard, however, pointed out that she has also been linked with 50 other men, joking:

"And with 50 more, I guess the era of having a bf every day is coming"

Carlos Alcaraz to play exhibition event with Novak Djokovic in Saudi Arabia next

With the preseason currently underway, fans can expect to catch Carlos Alcaraz in action next at the exhibition event he is scheduled to play with Novak Djokovic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the end of the year.

From there, he will move on to the Australian Open, a tournament he missed this year due to injury. The Spaniard will have a shot at overaking Djokovic in the ATP rankings at the event, as the Serb will have to defend 2,000 ranking points in Melbourne.

Speaking in a recent interview, the World No. 2 admitted that he looked forward to the 2024 season, especially with Novak Djokovic on the hunt for the elusive Calendar Golden Slam -- winning all four Majors and the Olympic gold in the same season.

"2024, with the Games, is going to be a special year for everyone, players, athletes, for people who love sports. Djokovic has already shown year after year that he is prepared to win the four 'Grand Slam' and the Olympic gold, but we are here to prevent it. It is going to be a very intense 2024," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"With the Games in the summer, after Wimbledon, it's going to be a tough season, like all the ones I've done so far. We're going to try to get strong, get in the best possible shape, to try to make it the same or better than this season," he added.

The 20-year-old ended this year with a stint at the ATP Finals in Turin, where he reached the semifinals. After beating Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev to make it out of the group stage, he fell to eventual champion Djokovic in the semifinals.