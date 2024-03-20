“Escape room goats” - Ben Shelton gives a peek into his adventures with Coco Gauff and Christopher Eubanks ahead of Miami Open

Ben Shelton recently shared a peek into his escapades with compatriots Coco Gauff and Christopher Eubanks ahead of the 2024 Miami Open.

The American trio is coming off of their respective BNP Paribas Open campaigns in Indian Wells. Gauff outperformed the other two by making it to the semifinals in the singles event where she lost to Maria Sakkari, and the quarterfinals of the doubles, where she partnered with Jessica Pegula.

Shelton made it to the fourth round but lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets whereas Eubanks was eliminated by Brandon Nakashima in the first round. The duo also competed in doubles but were defeated in the opening round. Eubanks also took a quick detour to compete in the Phoenix Challenger but suffered another first-round exit to Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Shelton recently shared a few photos on Instagram documenting his time in Miami so far. The images included a photo of the American's dad and trainer during their flight, a photo of him during training, and much more.

There was also a photo of Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Christopher Eubanks, and their friend Anna Mitchell in an escape room. The 21-year-old captioned the post:

"coast to coast with the gang. IW⏭️MIA"

Gauff shared this post on her story and called her team the GOATs of escape room — a game where people must solve puzzles and use clues to achieve a common goal, which is usually finding the key to unlock the room's door.

"escape room goats"

Coco Gauff's Instagram Story

A look into who Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and Christopher Eubanks will begin their campaign against at the Miami Open

Coco Gauff (R) & Ben Shelton (L)

All three Americans will be seeded at the Miami Open which will give them a bye in the first round.

Coco Gauff will enter the tournament as the third seed and will take on the winner of the first-round match between Nadia Podoroska and Ashlyn Krueger for her opening match. She will also enter the doubles section as the fifth seed alongside Jessica Pegula and take on yet another all-American team of Sloane Stephens and Krueger.

Ben Shelton, meanwhile, will enter the tournament as the 16th seed and kick off his campaign against the winner of the all-Spanish match between Martin Landaluce and Jaume Munar.

Christopher Eubanks, who is seeded 31, will face the winner of the match between Lorenzo Sonego and Dan Evans in his opening match. Shelton and Eubanks will also be teaming up for doubles and will take on the team of Andreas Mies and Robin Haase for their opening match.

The main draw of the Miami Open of the women's section began on March 19 whereas the main draw in the men's section will begin on March 20.