Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard recently shared pictures of the elegant all-white outfit she wore at the bett1open tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Bouchard, who is currently ranked 220th in the world, explained that she chose to wear white because she likes how it looks on the grass. She also said that she wanted to wear it at all her grass events, even though it is only mandatory at Wimbledon.

The former Wimbledon finalist has been trying to regain her form after struggling with injuries and inconsistency in recent years. She reached the second round of the WTA 125 event in Florence, Italy, last month before retiring against Sara Errani.

Bouchard posted the picture on her Instagram account on Monday, June 19, with the caption:

“We only have to wear all white at Wimbledon, but I think all white looks so nice on the grass that I wanted to wear it at all my grass events.”

Eugenie Bouchard on Instagram

Bouchard is also a fan favorite at Wimbledon, where she made history as the first Canadian-born player representing Canada to reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament in singles in 2014.

Eugenie Bouchard fails to qualify for Bett1open

Eugenie Bouchard in Mutua Madrid Open

Eugenie Bouchard’s hopes of making a comeback on grass were dashed on Sunday as she lost to former world No. 9 Vera Zvonareva in the final round of qualifying for the Bett1open in Berlin.

The Canadian was beaten 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 by the Russian veteran in a match that lasted over two hours.

Bouchard, who is currently ranked No. 220 in the world, had won one match in the qualifying draw, defeating Kimberly Birrell in three sets. However, she could not overcome Zvonareva, who showed her experience and resilience on the grass court.

Zvonareva, who is now ranked No. 82, advanced to the main draw of the Bett1open, where she will face top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the first round.

The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries and form in recent years but has shown glimpses of her potential in some tournaments. She reached the finals of the Istanbul Open in 2020 and Guadalajara Open in 2021.

Bouchard will hope to bounce back from her disappointing exit in Berlin and find her rhythm on grass before Wimbledon, where she has a career record of 14-7.

Poll : 0 votes