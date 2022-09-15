Eugenie Bouchard reveals struggles with anti-doping procedure after second-round match at the Chennai Open 

Eugenie Bouchard recently revealed her struggles with the anti-doping procedure after her second-round match at the Chennai Open.

The Canadian, who is contesting the tournament in India for the first time, previously said that she was surprised by the warm weather.

“Wait you’re telling me this is not as hot as it gets? It’s like 90 F every day,” she had remarked to Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj.

Eugenie Bouchard thus found herself drenched in sweat after her fixtures and joked about losing body weight due to exertion. The 28-year-old revealed that she was, however, unable to replenish herself with food immediately after her match as she had to complete her anti-doping procedure.

Bouchard shared the hilarious post-match exchange with her coach, Tim Blenkiron, on social media.

“Text with coach when you have anti doping after a match where you lost half your body weight in sweat,” she said.

Bouchard claimed back-to-back victories by defeating Joanne Zuger of Switzerland and Karman Kaur Thandi of India in straight sets at the WTA 250 event.

She will now compete in the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open on Friday against the winner of the clash between Argentine Nadia Podoroska and German Tatjana Maria.

Eugenie Bouchard registers her first main-draw win in 17 months at the Chennai Open

Eugenie Bouchard registered her first main-draw win in 17 months at the Chennai Open

Eugenie Bouchard registered her first main-draw win in 17 months by defeating Joanne Zuger in the first round of the Chennai Open.

The former World No. 5, who is now through to the quarterfinals in singles, has also progressed to the quarterfinals in the women’s doubles category alongside Belgian Yanina Wickmayer. The duo will now face the Russian pair of Anastasia Gasanova and Oksana Selekhmeteva.

The Chennai Open is Bouchard’s third tournament since comeback from shoulder surgery, which saw her sidelined for nearly a year and a half. Bouchard was awarded a wildcard for the tournament.

She previously played in the WTA 125 event in Vancouver as a wildcard, but was unsuccessful in her first round against Dutch Arianne Hartono. The Canadian then entered the qualifying rounds of the US Open, where she scored one win but was dismissed in the second qualifying round by Linda Noskova.

Speaking of her return to competitive tennis, the former World No. 5 admitted that she needed to play more at more tournaments in order to feel more comfortable on the court.

“This would be my third tournament back from being off for like a year and a half so I still feel like, rusty. I just need tournaments to start feeling better and more normal on court,” she disclosed.

