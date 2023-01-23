Eugenie Bouchard bows in "respect" to Andy Murray following the Brit's incredible run at Australian Open 2023

Former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard recently paid tribute to Andy Murray after the Brit's incredible run at the 2023 Australian Open.

Andy Murray was on a roll in the year's first Major. The Brit made it to the third round before losing against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, 1-6, 7-6(7), 3-6, 4-6.

En route to the third round, Murray defeated former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and home favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis. The three-time Grand Slam champion won both matches in five sets. His second-round match against Kokkinakis lasted five hours and 45 minutes, making it the longest match of his career.

Even though the 35-year-old's run came to an end, he proved to the entire world that, despite playing with a metal hip, he is still capable of doing wonders. In light of this, Eugenie Bouchard heaped praise on the Brit via Instagram, writing:

"Respect."

Eugenie Bouchard via Instagram stories.

"I'm disappointed because I feel like I could have gone quite a bit further" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 6.

Following his defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut, Andy Murray stated in a press conference that he was "proud" to give his all in every match.

"Yeah, I mean, how do I feel right now? Yeah, I mean, lots of mixed emotions. I mean, I feel like I gave everything that I had to this event. So I'm proud of that," Murray said.

"That is really, in whatever you're doing, all you can do. You can't always control the outcome. You can't control how well you're going to play or the result. You can control the effort that you put into it, and I gave everything that I had the last three matches. I'm very proud of that," he further added.

The five-time Australian Open finalist, however, also admitted that he was "disappointed" because, despite his best efforts, he only made it to the third round of the tournament.

"But, yeah, I'm also disappointed because I put loads of work into the beginning of this year and was playing well enough to have a really good run, have a deep run," Murray said.

"I think even tonight I'm competing against a guy 20 in the world, you know, and it's still very tight considering the circumstances. I feel like, yeah, I'm disappointed because I feel like I could have gone quite a bit further," he added.

