Eugenie Bouchard cut a glamorous figure on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY awards.

The annual Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) awards seek to honor outstanding individual and team athletic accomplishments and other sports-related performances over the course of a calendar year. The 2023 edition of the awards were held on July 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Bouchard was in attendance at the event. She dazzled the red carpet in a glittery pink cocktail dress, paired with a matching purse. Her choice of silver shoes and bracelets perfectly complemented her ensemble. She rounded out her look with beachy blond waves and fresh-faced makeup.

"Barbie at the ESPYs," Eugenie Bouchard captioned the post on Instagram.

The Canadian's Barbie-inspired outfit coincides perfectly with the release of Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated 'Barbie' movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film held its world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9 and was premiered in London on July 13. It arrives in theatres worldwide on July 21.

The 2023 ESPY awards saw NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes take home the award for Best Athlete, Men's Sports. His championship-winning team, Kansas City Chiefs nabbed the Best Team award.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic gold medalist skier Mikaela Shiffrin beat out Iga Swiatek for the Best Athlete, Women's Sports award. Novak Djokovic claimed the award for Best Tennis Player over Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz.

A look at Eugenie Bouchard's season so far

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2023 Madrid Open

Eugenie Bouchard has had a disappointing 2023 season so far. She commenced her year at the ASB Classic, defeating Ann Li in the first round of the qualifiers before being forced to pull out of the tournament due to a severe bout of food poisoning.

Subsequently, she suffered a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 defeat to Ashlyn Krueger in the qualifiers of the Australian Open. The Canadian advanced to the main draw of the Madrid Open after battling through two qualifier rounds. She defeated Dayana Yastremska before falling to Martina Trevisan.

The former World No. 5's campaign at the Italian Open came to an end in the qualifiers itself. She then reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Florence before she was forced to retire mid-match against Sara Errani.

The 29-year-old commenced her grasscourt season at the German Open. She defeated Kimberly Birrell and was later defeated by Vera Zvonreva in the second round of the qualifiers.

Eugenie Bouchard's Wimbledon 2023 campaign also came to an early end when crashed out of the Grand Slam in the qualifiers after a 6-4, 7-5 defeat to Greet Minnen.

Poll : 0 votes