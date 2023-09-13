Eugenie Bouchard hit back at a fan who shamed her for her below-par tennis performances following her dig at suspended Simona Halep.

After the news of Halep’s 4-year-long doping suspension came to light on Tuesday (September 12), Eugenie Bouchard made a comment indirectly aimed at the two-time Grand Slam champion.

She revealed that she was advised to keep her opinions about the controversy to herself and refrain from posting anything on social media platforms.

"I was told not to tweet today," the Canadian said, tweeting anyway.

Expand Tweet

Bouchard has frequently taunted players who have been charged with doping, including Maria Sharapova.

Her latest comment comes just months after she took a similar dig at Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska after defeating her in the first round of the 2023 Madrid Open.

"There's something about playing dopers in Madrid," she mockingly tweeted at that time, referring to her similar win over Sharapova in the 2017 edition.

Yastremska was embroiled in a doping controversy in June 2021. She was, however, cleared of all charges six months later. Bouchard’s comments thus did not sit well with tennis fans and she eventually had to take her post down and apologize.

Eugenie Bouchard has once again sparked discussion with her recent comment about Simona Halep, leaving some tennis fans upset. One fan called her out by pointing at her poor record on the tennis courts this season.

"When was the last time you won a tennis match babe," the individual wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

The former World No. 5 clapped back at the fan by stating that she won a match ‘last week’.

Expand Tweet

Eugenie Bouchard’s most recent win was against Katherine Hui, the eventual US Open girls’ champion, in the first round of qualifying at the New York Major.

The Canadian then crashed out of the qualifiers with a defeat to Dayana Yastremska in the following round.

Eugenie Bouchard to try her hands at pickleball amid poor run of form on tennis courts

Eugenie Bouchard pictured at the 2023 Madrid Open

A few years ago, Eugenie Bouchard was a force to be reckoned with, given her success at Grand Slam tournaments.

In the 2014 edition specifically, she achieved her best results to date at all four Majors—reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open, the final of Wimbledon and the fourth round of the US Open.

The Canadian has since failed to make a mark on the tour. She has also dealt with numerous injuries and additionally underwent shoulder surgery in 2021.

Currently ranked World No. 218, Bouchard has struggled to make it past the qualifiers in most of the tournaments she has participated in this year. Her most notable result so far in 2023 has been reaching the second round of the Madrid Open.

Amid her ongoing struggles on the tennis courts, the athlete announced her entry into pickleball. She is expected to join the PPA pickleball tour starting next year. The Canadian has not yet disclosed her intentions regarding her future in tennis.