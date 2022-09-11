Eugenie Bouchard dazzles in a saree ahead of WTA 250 Chennai Open

Former Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard is currently in India preparing for the WTA 250 tournament Chennai Open.

The Canadian posted a few pictures and videos on her Instagram story, including one of her practicing on the court. She also posted a couple of videos of herself and Carol Zhao trying on sarees, a traditional Indian attire, in Chennai.

Bouchard can be heard saying, "This is so exciting" while trying on a green-colored saree.

Bouchard's Instagram story ahead of the Chennai Open

Eugenie Bouchard gets wildcard to compete at Chennai Open

Eugenie Bouchard will compete at the Chennai Open

Eugenie Bouchard received a wildcard for the Chennai Open and will be up against Switzerland's Joanne Zuger in the opening round. The winner of the match will face either eighth seed Chloe Pacquet or local wildcard Karman Kaur Thandi in the second round.

Tennis action returns to Chennai for the first time since the ATP 250 event in 2008. World No. 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj is the top seed while Varvara Gracheva is seeded second.

Poland's Magda Linette is the third seed followed by Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria in fourth. Rebecca Peterson, Wang Qiang, Rebecca Marino and Chloe Pacquet complete the seedings.

Bouchard entered the qualifiers for the US Open and beat Yuki Naito in the first round. However, she couldn't make it through to the main draw after losing 6-2, 6-3 to Linda Noskova in her next qualifying match.

She recently appeared on the Tennis Channel and heaped praise on Serena Williams, saying that the 40-year-old inspired her personally.

"I think everyone has been talking about how it's not just on the court of course, but off the court, as she has inspired so many people and has really transcended the sport. I mean, she has brought so much awareness. I have been inspired by her personally in my tennis career and I know that so many more people play tennis because of her and that just makes me so happy," said Bouchard.

"We see it just from this past week how the entire world is talking about Serena and we are all just lucky and happy to see this career come to an end in such a nice way," she added.

Bouchard will compete in the main draw of a tournament for the first time this season and will be keen to do well. It will be interesting to see how the World No. 968 fares in Chennai.

