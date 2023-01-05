Eugenie Bouchard delighted after her cousin sister and television celebrity Mimi announces engagement

Eugenie Bouchard was elated on hearing the news of her cousin and television celebrity Mimi Bouchard getting engaged.

Mimi gained popularity after appearing on the British reality television series Made in Chelsea. She joined the show on its thirteenth edition back in 2017. Mimi is now engaged to Ben Darby, who she met on the show.

The couple have been dating for the past four years and officially announced their engagement on Wednesday (January 4). Eugenie Bouchard took to social media on Thursday to reflect on the delightful news.

"So happy for you @mimibouchard," she wrote in her Instagram stories.

Bouchard's Instagram story on Thursday

Mimi Bouchard announced her engagement with Darby to her followers on Instagram.

"My forever," Mimi Bouchard wrote on her post, putting up a picture of her wearing the engagement ring and holding hands with her fiance.

In another post on Instagram, Mimi Bouchard can be seen posing with the engagement ring as she went on to express gratitude to her friends, family and fans for the love she received on the special occasion.

"Thank you for all of the love on our news!! We are so overjoyed," she captioned her post.

Apart from being a popular television figure, Mimi Bouchard is a blogger and social media influencer. She gives her thoughts on topics such as self-care, personal development, and fitness on her blog.

Eugenie Bouchard and her cousin Mimi often meet up when the former World No. 5 arrives in London for Wimbledon. Back in 2019, Mimi Bouchard was in the audience as she witnessed her cousin play in the Grand Slam event.

Eugenie Bouchard reveals reason for withdrawal from ASB Classic in Auckland

Eugenie Bouchard at The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2016

Eugenie Bouchard had to withdraw from the ASB Classic in Auckland despite enduring a positive start to the tournament.

The Canadian beat Ann Li 6-4, 6-3 in the first qualifying round. However, she could not continue in the tournament as the player revealed that she was affected by food poisoning on New Year's Eve.

Via Instagram: Bouchard addresses being affected by food poisoning

Bouchard took to social media to express disappointment about exiting her first tournament of the season.

"Got really bad food poisoning Saturday night," she wrote on her Instagram stories. "Was up all night throwing up. So sad I had to withdraw from my match in Auckland. This is me waiting to see the doc Sunday morning."

