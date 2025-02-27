Eugenie Bouchard draws 1-word reaction from famous tennis influencer after posing in her striking red birthday dress

Eugenie Bouchard recently shared glimpses of her adorable birthday celebration, prompting a reaction from social media influencer and collegiate tennis star Rachel Stuhlmann. The Canadian celebrated her 31st birthday on 25th February in New York City.

This came after her loss at the Pickleball Slam 3, where she partnered up with the former American pro, Jack Sock. While she missed out on the $ 1 million paycheck, Bouchard was all smiles in the carousel of photos documenting her birthday celebrations.

On February 27, she uploaded a carousel of nine pictures on her Instagram handle. The series of images featured solo photos, as well as the former World No.5 sharing the frame alongside her friends. One of the images also showed her birthday cake with a "Happy Birthday Genie" message.

"bday fun 🎈" Bouchard captioned the post.

Among the people who extended adorable wishes on her special day was renowned influencer, Rachel Stuhlmann, who wrote:

"Pretttyyy😍" she commented, adoring the WTA star's stylish looks.

Rachel Stuhlmann is a tennis influencer from America, who played collegiate tennis at the University of Missouri before turning to coaching. Following this, she blogged about tennis fashion and is known for her content on tennis, pickleball, and other racket sports.

Eugenie Bouchard sums up her 31st birthday in six Instagram stories

Eugenie Bouchard's 31st birthday turned out to be an amazing evening for the WTA star and the ones she was surrounded with. The Canadian shared glimpses of her light yet joyous celebration at a hotel in New York City.

Her twin sister Beatrice, and former WTA pro Heidi El Tabakh were seen gathering around to make the day even more special.

The photos posted on her Instagram Stories on Thursday included pictures of mouth-watering cuisines and lemon cocktails. The group was also seen raising a toast to the special evening as they congratulated the Canadian.

Other glimpses from her birthday celebration included a solo picture of her in the stunning red dress she wore on her birthday. She was also clicked in a candid moment where she and her twin sister documented the birthday celebrations.

Bouchard's last appearance was at the Pickleball Slam 3 on February 16th, 2025. However, her tour-level tennis participation dates back to August 2024, when she lost her opening-round match against Moyuka Uchijima at the Canadian Open.

