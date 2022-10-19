"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Eugenie Bouchard ecstatic after Sloane Stephens drops in to cheer her on in Guadalajara

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara 2 Open.

Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.

"Snuck in to watch my girl today Genie Bouchard," Stephens captioned her post on Instagram.

After the match, Bouchard replied to Stephens' Instagram Story and gushed over her gesture.

"OMG Sloaneyyy," wrote the Canadian.

Eugenie Bouchard wins her first WTA 1000 match in 3 years at Guadalajara

Bouchard serves to Kayla Day on Day 2 of the 2022 Guadalajara Open

Eugenie Bouchard won her first WTA 1000 match in three years by defeating Kayla Day at the Guadalajara Open in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist was impressive throughout the contest as she outplayed the American qualifier with her aggressive game style. She won 65% of the points on her opponent’s second serve and broke her four times.

It wasn't, however, all plain sailing for Bouchard. She was broken in the ninth game of the match to give Day a 5-4 lead. But she broke right back and won the next two games to take the opening set.

The Canadian started the second set from where she left off in the first and raced to a 3-0 lead. Day fought hard to level the score at 3-3 but Bouchard once again won three games in a row to seal her place in the second round, where she will square off against Jelena Ostapenko.

After her win, Bouchard spoke about her next opponent, emphasizing the need to "absorb her power."

"I've played doubles with Jelena and practiced with her a bunch. In these conditions it can be hit or miss type of tennis. I want to be ready to sort of absorb her power, try to implement my game after that," said the Canadian.

