Eugenie Bouchard finally takes some time out to watch popular American TV show 'Ted Lasso' 

Former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard has finally started to binge watch American TV show 'Ted Lasso'. The popular comedy-drama series is based on an American football coach who takes over a British soccer team.

Bouchard, the 2014 Wimbledon runner-up, recently made her return to the women's tour after 17 months at the 2022 Oldum Brown Vancouver Cup.

The Canadian tennis player shared an enthusiastic picture of the two-time Emmy award-winning series on her Instagram account and wrote:

"Finally starting Ted Lasso !!!"

The 28-year-old has found it difficult to find her best form on the main tour, chalking up six wins from 15 matches and a quarter-final appearance at the WTA 250 Chennai Open since her return. She also participated in the 2023 Australian Open, but couldn't get past the qualifiers.

Bouchard, who is an active social media personality, previously also reacted to 'The White Lotus' actor Jennifer Coolidge's acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes. The Canadian shared her favorite actor's acceptance speech on her Instagram story and captioned the post: "She is Tanya."

Bouchard spoke about her love for Jennifer Coolidge's character in 'The White Lotus'.

Eugenie Bouchard remains determined to find her best form despite a slow start in 2023

Eugenie Bouchard is determined to find her best form since getting back on the women's tour in August last year. She started the new 2023 season on a positive note, outclassing American Ann Li in the first round of the Auckland Open qualifiers.

However, the Canadian was forced to withdraw from her next-round match due to food poisoning. Her misery continued as she failed to outfox her first-round opponent in the qualifiers of the 2023 Australian Open.

Bouchard promised to do whatever it takes to find her best form and shared an optimistic post with her fans on her Instagram account.

"Australia ! so nice to be back after three years, and staying at my favorite place The Crown Melbourne. Sad to be leaving early this year, but we will turn 2023 around," wrote Eugenie Bouchard.

