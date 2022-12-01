Eugenie Bouchard gets locked out of her house, describes her morning as messy as she begins her pre-season training in Nevada

Just a day after commencing her pre-season training, Eugenie Bouchard, also known as Genie, experienced an eventful morning on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old took to social media to describe her hilarious start to the day, stating that she accidentally locked herself out of her house. When she informed her coach Tim Blenkiron, who had a spare key to Bouchard's house, he came to her rescue, but with the wrong key. Thus, the tennis star had to take a cab to her Pilates session.

Pilates is a form of mind-body exercise, developed in the early 20th century by German physical trainer Joseph Pilates.

Even after so much, Bouchard arrived at her practice session only 15 minutes late, for which she was happy.

"Forgot to take a pic at Pilates because I locked myself out of my house this morning and had to take Ubers to go eat breakfast. Then Tim, who has a spare key of mine, brought the wrong key, so I had to Uber to Pilates as well. This morning was an absolute mess, lol. Anyway, made it to tennis only 15 minutes late," Bouchard wrote on her Instagram stories.

After spending 17 months on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury, Eugenie Bouchard returned to action in August this year. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist could only manage 15 matches this season, out of which she won six and lost nine. The former World No. 5 has now slipped to the 329th position in the WTA singles rankings.

The last tournament she competed in was the WTA 125 Dow Tennis Classic in Midland at the end of October.

On Tuesday, Bouchard informed her fans via social media that she had begun her preparations for the 2023 season in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Eugenie Bouchard congratulates Team Canada for Davis Cup victory

Eugenie Bouchard is proud of Canada's tennis success

Canada beat Australia 2-0 to lift their maiden Davis Cup trophy last week. The winning team had the services of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospisil, Alexis Galarneau, and Gabriel Diallo. While Shapovalov downed Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-4, World No. 6 Auger-Aliassime defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

Although three days late, Eugenie Bouchard did not forget to congratulate the team for its historic achievement. The Canadian also expressed her jubilation at the overall rise of tennis in the country.

"I know I’m late but congrats to Canada’s Davis Cup team!!! Canadians have become so good at tennis. So proud," Bouchard tweeted.

Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard I know I’m late but congrats to Canada’s Davis Cup team!!! Canadians have become so good at tennis. So proud 🥲 I know I’m late but congrats to Canada’s Davis Cup team!!! Canadians have become so good at tennis. So proud 🥲🇨🇦❤️

