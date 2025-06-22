Eugenie Bouchard gives honest reaction to Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu craze after Brit supports Spaniard at Queen's Club

Emma Raducanu recently made an appearance in Queens to support Carlos Alcaraz at the HSBC Championships 2025. This captured the attention of Eugenie Bouchard, who reacted to Raducanu's support for her US Open doubles partner.

Alcaraz was last seen in action on June 21 at the Andy Murray Arena, where he competed in the semi-final round of the Queen's Club against Roberto Bautista Agut. The latter was overwhelmed by the Spaniard, who nabbed the victory and advanced to the finals with a score of 6-4, 6-4. On the other hand, the Brit's Queen Club's journey ended on June 13 in the quarterfinal round, where she was defeated by Qinwen Zheng.

Following this, she will compete in the Lexus Eastbourne Open, and amid the preparations for the tournaments, Raducanu made an appearance at the Queens Club semi-finals to support her new US Open doubles match partner, Alcaraz. Capturing her visit, Ita shared a picture of her watching the match from the stands and wrote in the caption:

"@emmaraducanu in the house watch her new @usopen doubles partner👀"

This post garnered the attention of the Canadian tennis player, Bouchard, who dropped a sweet reaction to Raducanu's visit in the comment section. She wrote:

"Wta & ATP loving this storyline lol."

Eugenie Bouchard’s comment on Instagram

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about Emma Raducanu visiting him at the Queens Club

Following his semi-final and 17th consecutive win, Carlos Alcaraz sat for an interview, where he made his feelings known about Emma Raducanu visiting Queens to cheer him on during the HSBC Championships semi-final. He revealed that he got to know about her visit through social media and did not see her even after his match. (As quoted by Express.co)

"I saw on social media she came up to watch my match. I'm just glad. I mean, I was focused on the match. I didn't see her afterwards. I am just glad that she came to support me, to watch my match. Yeah, I think it was great having her in the stands," said Carlos Alcaraz.

The Brit will next be seen competing at the Lexus Eastbourne Open, and the Spaniard said that he might go and support her in one of her matches ahead of the US Open.

"It depends on the schedule, obviously. I have practices," he said. "I have matches. Yeah, I would love to, yeah, if I have time, if I'm at the club or I don't have anything else to do, yeah, I would love to come and watch her. I'm watching her matches from the TV every time that I can. So watching her for real could be fun."

Talking about his relationship with her, he further added:

"I have known Emma for a really long time. I have a really good relationship with her. We are gonna enjoy it for sure. We will try to win. But obviously it's going to be really, really fun."

Carlos Alcaraz will next be seen competing in the finals of the HSBC Championships against Jiri Lehecka on June 22.

