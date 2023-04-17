Eugenie Bouchard extended her congratulations to Team Canada for their impressive victory over Belgium in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. She also hinted at the possibility of joining the team for the finals.

Canada secured their spot in the finals with a thrilling 3-2 win against Belgium at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. Leylah Fernandez played a pivotal role in her team's triumph over Belgium.

On Sunday, April 16, Eugenie Bouchard took to social media to congratulate the team on their victory in the qualifiers. She expressed her gratitude for their hard work and dedication, which propelled Canada into the finals. Additionally, she hinted at the possibility of playing in the finals, which are scheduled to take place later this year.

"Congrats girlies!!!! Thanks for doing all the hard work, see ya in the finals 😉," Bouchard captioned her Instagram story.

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story

Leylah Fernandez set the tone for her country with a dominant 6-0, 6-3 win over Yanina Wickmayer. However, Ysaline Bonaventure fought back for Belgium, defeating Rebecca Marino 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to level the score.

Fernandez, 20, then stepped up once again, delivering a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Bonaventure to put Canada back in the lead. Belgium, however, refused to go down without a fight as Greet Minnen battled to a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over Katherine Sebov.

With everything on the line in the doubles match, Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez teamed up to defeat Kirsten Flipkens and Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2, securing Canada's place in the finals.

Eugenie Bouchard joins Elina Svitolina at the Oeiras ITF tournament with main draw wildcard

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Eugenie Bouchard has been granted a main draw wild card for the 2023 ITF Oeiras Ladies Open. She will be joined by Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, who has also been granted a wild card for the main draw in Oeiras.

Bouchard, a former World No. 5 and currently ranked 298 on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour, is making a comeback after overcoming multiple injuries and a slump in form.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca



It will be her first time in Portugal since 2014! Eugenie Bouchard receives a main draw wild card and joins Elina Svitolina in the group of players invited to play next week’s #ITFWorldTennisTour W100 Oeiras Ladies Open.It will be her first time in Portugal since 2014! Eugenie Bouchard receives a main draw wild card and joins Elina Svitolina in the group of players invited to play next week’s #ITFWorldTennisTour W100 Oeiras Ladies Open. It will be her first time in Portugal since 2014! https://t.co/f0hpQrL3Er

The 29-year-old has only participated in three tournaments this year thus far. She managed to make it to the Round of 32 at the WTA 250 Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia, after being eliminated in the qualifiers of the ASB Classic and the Australian Open.

Bouchard will be making her first appearance at the ITF Oeiras Ladies Open since 2014.

