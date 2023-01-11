Eugenie Bouchard hopeful of turning 2023 season around after disappointing early exit at Australian Open qualifiers

Eugenie Bouchard expressed hopes of turning things around in 2023 after failing to qualify for the main draw of the 2023 Australian Open, adding to the upsetting start she has made to the 2023 season.

The Canadian entered the qualifiers at the Australian Open using a protected ranking, a status that is given to a player who has not competed in any tournaments for a minimum of six months owing to a physical injury.

She faced Ashlyn Krueger in the first round of the qualifiers and, despite getting drubbed in the opening set, fought her way into the match. However, she could not cash in on the opportunities that came her way in the final stages of the contest as she lost 3-6, 6-1, 4-6.

After the disheartening loss to Krueger, Bouchard took to social media and vowed to turn her fortunes around.

"Australia! So nice to be back after 3 years, and staying at my fav place @crownmelbourne :) sad to be leaving early this year, but we will turn 2023 around!," she wrote in her Instagram post.

With a first-round loss in the qualifiers, the former Australian Open semifinalist will fail to feature in the main draw of the Melbourne Major for the fourth year in a row, with her last appearance coming in 2019.

Eugenie Bouchard failed to go through to ASB Classic main draw

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2020 Prague Open Tennis

Eugenie Bouchard's woes in 2023 began at the ASB Classic, where she failed to make it past the second round of qualifiers.

The former World No. 5 looked promising in her first match of the Auckland-based tournament, beating Ann Li 6-4, 6-3 and setting up a clash with Katie Volynets in the second round. However, Bouchard was forced to withdraw from the match as she suffered from food poisoning on New Year's Eve.

After the unfortunate incident, Bouchard took to social media to express her disappointment.

"Got really bad food poisoning Saturday night. Was up all night throwing up. So sad I had to withdraw from my match in Auckland. This is me waiting to see the doc Sunday morning," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Via Instagram: Eugenie Bouchard addresses her followers about being affected by food poisoning.

It has been a rough start to the season for the 28-year-old, having failed to make it to the main draw in both the tournaments she was part of. It remains to be seen where the Canadian will next compete on the WTA tour.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes