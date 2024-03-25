Eugenie Bouchard joins ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky in morning the death of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney

Eugenie Bouchard joined ice hockey lege Wayne Gretzky in mourning the passing of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Martin Brian Mulroney was a lawyer, businessman, and politician who also served as Canada's 18th Prime Minister from 1984 to 1993. He was most famously known for securing a free trade agreement with the United States and Mexico, securing a treaty on acid rain with Washington, a global deal to phase out ozone-depleting substances, and many other achievements.

Mulroney passed away on February 29, 2024, in a hospital in Palm Beach, Florida after suffering from several years of declining health which led to his death. He had been hospitalized as a result of a fall at his home.

A state funeral was held at the Notre-Dame Basilica on March 23, 2024. The funeral was attended by 1,300 people among whom were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, businessman Pierre Karl Preladeau, actor Ryan Reynolds, and ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Gretzky took to Instagram to pay respects to the former Prime Minister.

"O Canada. RIP Mr. Prime Minister," Gretzky said via Instagram

Eugenie Bouchard reshared Gretzky's post on her story and joined him in mourning the loss of Mulroney.

"🫶🏻🇨🇦"

Bouchard's Instagram Story.

Eugenie Bouchard helped Canada win their inaugural Billie Jean King Cup

Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Canada v Italy

Eugenie Bouchard played an integral part in leading Team Canada to their inaugural Billie Jean King Cup in 2023. The team also consisted of Leylah Fernandez, Marina Stakusic, Gabriela Dabrowski, and Rebecca Marino.

Team Canada was placed in Group C alongside Team Spain and Team Poland. During the group stages, Bouchard teamed up with Dabrowski and the duo won both of their matches in straight sets.

The Canadian duo faced the Spanish team of Rebeka Masarova and Sara Sorribes Tormo in their first tie. Bouchard and Dabrowski won the match 6-3, 7-5 to secure a 3-0 win for Canada.

The two would then go on to face the Polish duo of Weronika Falkowska and Katarzyna Kawa. The Polish duo was defeated by the Canadian duo 6-2, 6-3 to win yet another tie for Team Canada 3-0 and secure a place in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Team Canada would go on to defeat Team Czech Republic in the semifinals 2-1 and Team Italy 2-0 in the finals to lift their first-ever Billie Jean King Cup.