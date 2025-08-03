Eugenie Bouchard lost for words over 18-year-old Victoria Mboko's shock Coco Gauff upset at Canadian Open

Eugenie Bouchard recently found herself cheering vociferously for her compatriot Victoria Mboko following the latter's upset victory against Coco Gauff at the 2025 Canadian Open on Saturday (August 2). The former World No. 5 retired at the WTA 1000 tournament this week after going out in the second round.

Ad

Bouchard is one of the best women's tennis players of the early 2010s with a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and one career singles title to her name. Following a nearly two-year-long period of inactivity from the WTA Tour, where she started playing on the pickleball pro tour, the 31-year-old made her much-awaited return at the Hall of Fame Open last month.

Eugenie Bouchard later announced that she would hang up her racket at her home tournament - the Canadian Open in Montreal. Although her career has since come to an end, she has made sure that she props up the rest of her fellow Canadians, which includes teen prodigy Victoria Mboko.

Ad

Trending

Earlier on Saturday (August 2), the unseeded Mboko played the match of her life as she downed World No. 2 Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-4 in just over an hour. Following the match, Bouchard took to her Instagram stories to rejoice at the result while posting a snap of the World No. 85 celebrating her win.

"Vicky!!!!!!!!" Bouchard wrote in the caption of her Instagram stories later on Saturday.

Via Eugenie Bouchard Instagram stories

Victoria Mboko has been one of the most in-form WTA pros in 2025 despite her relative lack of experience. The Canadian teenager has won 50 of her 59 outings on the main tour and the Challenger circuit, which includes a haul of five ITF-level singles titles. Before this week, her career-best result at a tour-level event came at the French Open in May, which saw her reach the third round of the tournament as a qualifier.

Ad

Eugenie Bouchard retires from pro tennis after second-round exit at Canadian Open 2025

Eugenie Bouchard looks on during her retirement ceremony in Montreal | Image Source: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard, meanwhile, received a wildcard entry into the women's singles draw at the 2025 Canadian Open last week. The unranked Canadian started her campaign with a hard-fought 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 victory against Columbia's Emilia Arango in the first round.

The former World No. 5 then went toe-to-toe with 17th-seeded Belinda Bencic for more than two hours, before eventually succumbing 2-6, 6-3, 4-6. She then received an emotional send-off from her faithful fans at the IGA Stadium, marking a fitting end to a successful career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More