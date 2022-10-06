Eugenie Bouchard meets Canada's Para Ice Hockey team, receives signed jersey

Former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard, who is currently in Ostrava, Czech Republic, met up with her country's Para Ice Hockey team and congratulated them for their recent accolades.

The Canadian took some time off her schedule after losing her first-round match against Belinda Bencic, 6-7(7), 6-1, 6-4, at the Ostrava Open.

Canada's National Para Ice Hockey team recently competed at the 2022 International Para Hockey Cup, where they won the silver medal after losing to the United States 4-0.

Bouchard took to Instagram to post a couple of stories about her meeting with the team. The 28-year-old was all smiles as she greeted the players and congratulated them for clinching the silver medal. She also received an official jersey signed by all the players.

How did Eugenie Bouchard perform at the Grand Slams?

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships.

Eugenie Bouchard's best Grand Slam performance was at Wimbledon in 2014. The Canadian did not drop a set as she beat the likes of Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively to reach the final.

Up against sixth seed Petra Kvitova, Bouchard lost the title to her in a 6-3, 6-0 loss. Her last Wimbledon appearance was in 2019. However, she lost in the first round to Tamara Zidansek, 6-3, 5-7, 8-6.

In the US Open, she lost in the fourth round for two consecutive seasons, 2014 and 2015. In 2014, the Canadian, seeded seventh, lost to Ekaterina Makarova 7-6(2), 6-4. The following year, Bouchard was in the lead against unseeded Italian Roberta Vinci before pulling out of the contest due to a concussion. The Canadian last played in the main draw of the US Open in 2019 when she lost to Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

Bouchard has a slightly better record at the Australian Open, with a semifinal and a couple of quarterfinal appearances. The Canadian, playing in her first main draw of the event in 2014, reached the semifinals of the Major. However, her impressive run came to an end at the hands of Ana Lee, going down 6-2, 6-4. In 2015, the Canadian lost to former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova in the quarterfinals. Bouchard has not qualified for the main draw since 2019.

At Roland Garros, Bouchard lost to Maria Sharapova in the semifinals of 2014, her best result at the Major. Her last appearance in the event was in 2020 where she lost to Iga Swiatek in the third round.

Poll : 0 votes