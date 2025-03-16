Eugenie Bouchard & new Phoenix teammate Jack Sock take pickleball into the skies with unexpected in-flight move

Tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard has recently turned her focus to the rising game of pickleball. Recently, the Canadian, alongside her new Phoenix Flames Jack Sock, took the sport to the skies as they enjoyed a hilarious in-flight practice session.

Bouchard and Sock both enjoyed a fair amount of success on the tennis courts, the former reaching the 2014 Wimbledon finals, while the latter was once ranked eighth in the world. In recent years, both former tennis stars have favoured pickleball, and they will now be teammates in Major League Pickleball, playing for the Phoenix Flames.

As they gear up for their upcoming season, the duo enjoyed a hilarious in-flight pickleball practice session. Eugenie Bouchard shared a glimpse of their antics with fans on X, writing,

“The grind never stops.”

Earlier this year, Bouchard and Jack Sock partnered up for the mixed doubles event at the Tucson Open. The duo lost their opening round match to Ivan Jakovljevic and Lindsey Newman 8-11, 5-11.

Eugenie Bouchard highlights the biggest difference between tennis and pickleball

Bouchard at Pickleball Slam 3 (Image Source: Getty)

Eugenie Bouchard first made a name for herself in the tennis world in 2013, when she reached the third round at Wimbledon. A year later, she was a finalist at the event, while reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open.

In 2024, Bouchard turned her focus to pickleball, without officially retiring from tennis. As she balances the two sport, the Canadian highlighted the biggest difference between them, telling TSN,

“The biggest thing is is the dinking. I mean I have learned for 25 years that a short ball in the middle of the court is bad and now suddenly I'm playing a sport where that's good. It's really been a struggle to rewire my brain.”

She went on explain that given the speed of pickleball, she sometimes reverted to her original habits of tennis, saying,

“Especially when it's really quick paced, you don't really have time to think so I revert to instinctive playing and obviously instinctive playing for me is tennis, so then I'll be in the middle of a point having hit a couple good pickleball shots and then I'll suddenly try to hit tennis shots because I don't even have time to think anymore and it just totally messes me up.”

So far, Eugenie Bouchard’s pickleball exploits have seen achieve the rank of World No.17 in the sport. In 2025, the 30-year-old joined the Phoenix Flames in Major League Pickleball, and will be making her debut for the team in the upcoming months as the MLP season kicks off in April.

