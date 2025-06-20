Eugenie Bouchard opens up about how many kids she wants, Jimmy Connors relationship & difficulties of managing tennis and pickleball careers together

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard took to Instagram while waiting for her flight to lift off. She used this waiting time to interact with her followers, letting them in on several personal questions as she juggles between her tennis and pickleball careers.

Bouchard, who split with her boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook last year, was asked how many kids she plans to have.

“Yes, ideally 5,” she replied, flashing a smile while sipping a lemony drink.

In another question from a fan, Bouchard was asked what legendary tennis icon Jimmy Connors is like.

“He is the COOLEST,” she wrote.

Connors has served as Bouchard's mentor and remains an inspirational figure in her life. Their connection dates back to her early 2020s return attempt, where the former World No. 1 was spotted courtside at several of her matches.

Bouchard, who has been juggling between tennis and rival sport pickleball careers, shared what it's like to handle both games.

“Incredibly hard. idk why I’m doing this to myself,” she said in response.

Bouchard signed with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) in 2023. Since then, she has managed to divide her time between the court and the kitchen line.

Eugenie Bouchard may not be done with tennis just yet

Eugenie Bouchard's focus lately has been on Pickleball, which is surging in popularity. But that does not mean that she has completely lost her love for tennis. A report from Express states that she will be returning to the court.

She has reportedly accepted an invitation as a wildcard to play in the Hall of Fame Open, a WTA 125 event. The tournament will take place in July in Rhode Island, USA.

"Eugenie Bouchard is returning to tennis at the Hall of Fame Open! With a career highlighted by a Wimbledon final, multiple WTA titles and a global fanbase, Genie’s return promises exciting matches and unforgettable moments," an official statement said.

Talking about her tennis career, in an interview with The Times, Bouchard said:

“I’m going to put tennis tournaments in where I can fit them in my schedule. Tennis is what I love and what I still want to keep doing. The pickleball schedule is the priority but I do want to insert those tennis tournaments."

Bouchard has been absent from tennis courts, resulting in her being ranked outside the top 500. Meanwhile, she enjoys a No. 12 ranking in Pickleball. However, as she said, her love for tennis hasn't died down just yet.

