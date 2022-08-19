"Can someone explain please" - Eugenie Bouchard reacts to the picture used in her Vancouver Open credential

Eugenie Bouchard was given quite the surprise upon her arrival in Vancouver for the Odlum Brown VanOpen on Thursday. The 28-year-old was left searching for an explanation when her tournament credentials a photo of her in a swimsuit rather than the typically used headshot. The swimsuit picture was taken back in 2018 as part of Sports Illustrated's cover shoot.

The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up saw the funny side of the situation, taking to social media to post an image of the tournament pass.

"Can someone from @vanopentennis credential office explain pls??" Bouchard wrote on Instagram with a laughing emoji.

The former World No. 5, who became the first Canadian to advance to a singles Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2014, received a new pass with a new photo shortly after.

Eugenie Bouchard makes long-awaited return following shoulder surgery

Eugenie Bouchard has been on the sidelines for 17 months due to surgery on her right shoulder which was then followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist suffered a tear in her shoulder during her opening-round match at the Guadalajara Open back in March 2021. She attempted many different forms of treatment but eventually made the decision to have surgery.

Since rising to fame at Wimbledon in 2014, she has battled numerous injuries which have derailed a promising career. Having received a wildcard entry, she returned to action at the Vancouver Open this week where she received a warm welcome from the home crowd. Unfortunately, it was not the comeback that Bouchard was hoping for as she lost in straight sets to Arianne Hartono.

Her disappointing return to the singles competition aside, Bouchard managed to reach the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament where she partnered with fellow Canadian Kayla Cross. The pair then lost in straight sets to Asia Muhammad and Miyu Kato.

The 28-year-old was originally slated to make her return earlier this month at the Citi Open but withdrew just before the start of the tournament. She is currently registered for the U.S. Open qualifying.

Due to her lengthy absence, Bouchard does not currently have a singles ranking. She has a lot of ground to cover in the coming months if she to regain her best form and ranking.

