Eugenie Bouchard reacts to Sam Querrey's playful jab at his pickleball skills

Eugenie Bouchard recently reacted to fellow pickleball player Sam Querrey's hilarious post where he joked about his pickleball skills.

Pickleball has seen a surge in popularity in recent years and both Bouchard and Querrey have made their foray into this fast-growing sport, with the former even making a professional debut in 2024.

Bouchard’s pickleball journey began with her participation in the 2024 Carvana PPA Tour at the Hyundai Masters at Mission Hills Country Club in Palm Springs, where she faced defeat in all three of her matches.

Querrey, on the other hand, is a much more seasoned athlete who made his pro debut in January 2023. Since then, he reached the semifinals at the San Clemente Major League Pickleball event with his team.

Querrey’s Instagram post featured two slides, the first of which was a selfie of the American with the caption 'How to play pickleball like me'. The second slide revealed another selfie of Querrey, this time with a mischievous expression, captioned 'Why did you swipe?'

"My top tips," Querrey captioned the post.

Bouchard shared this post on her Instagram story on March 27, with the caption:

"This is 👌"

Eugenie Bouchard on Instagram

Eugenie Bouchard opens up about how Princess Eugenie's presence made her nervous during Wimbledon 2014 final

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

During a recent appearance on CBC's Family Feud Canada, Eugenie Bouchard shared a personal moment about her toughest on-court experience.

Reflecting on the 2014 Wimbledon final against Petra Kvitova, Bouchard revealed how the presence of Princess Eugenie of York in the crowd heightened the pressure.

Despite her earlier success in winning the junior Wimbledon title in 2012, Bouchard faced a daunting challenge in the final against Kvitova, resulting in a 6-3, 6-0 defeat.

The Canadian described her most nerve-wracking experience on the tennis court to host Gerry Dee on the show, a clip from which was later posted on the official Family Feud Canada Instagram account.

"Scariest moment would be when I played in the 2014 Wimbledon final," she said. "Princess Eugenie was watching me play and I was named after her, so I just kept looking in the box the entire time. They sit in the special royal box, all the Royals do. And that must be the reason why I lost."

Host Gerry Dee inquired whether Bouchard was aware of the princess’s presence, to which she responded:

"Yeah, my agent told me right before the match which just added to my nerves, my hands were sweating."