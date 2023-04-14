Eugenie Bouchard reminisced about a rare moment in her career when she managed to secure a point despite taking a tumble on the court during a match in Portugal back in 2014.

Bouchard has been granted a main draw wild card for the upcoming ITF Oeiras Ladies Open, where she will be joined by Elina Svitolina, adding some impressive star power to the tournament. Bouchard is currently on the comeback trail after battling multiple injuries and poor form.

This will be the Canadian's first appearance at the ITF Oeiras Ladies Open since 2014.

On Thursday, April 13, a fan shared a video on social media of Eugenie Bouchard playing in Portugal back in 2014. The video showcases the 29-year-old hitting the ball and earning a point against Alisa Kleybanova despite falling to the ground.

Bouchard shared the same video on Instagram, adding a touch of humor by stating that this particular point was the proudest moment of her career.

"Forever & always the proudest point of my career," Bouchard captioned her Instagram story.

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story

Bouchard has only participated in three tournaments this year. She managed to make it to the Round of 32 at the WTA 250 Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia. However, the former World No. 5 was eliminated in the qualifiers for the ASB Classic and the Australian Open.

Some of the best moments in Eugenie Bouchard's career

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2015 U.S. Open

In 2009, then-15-year-old Eugenie Bouchard made her debut on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) circuit. Her meteoric rise to fame was cemented in 2014 when she clinched her first title at the Nürnberger Versicherungscup, a prestigious French Open warm-up tournament. In a thrilling final, Bouchard defeated Karolína Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

This historic win made Bouchard the first Canadian to claim a WTA singles title since Aleksandra Wozniak's triumph at the Stanford Classic in 2008, and only the sixth in the country's history.

In 2014, Bouchard made history by becoming the first Canadian tennis player to reach the Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon. In the same year, she also reached the semi-finals at both the French Open and the Australian Open.

Bouchard's most notable achievements at the US Open took place in 2014 and 2015, where she made it to the fourth round in both years.

Her exceptional performances in 2014 earned her the prestigious WTA Most Improved Player award, which was well-deserved given her impressive climb to a career-high ranking of No. 5 in the world.

