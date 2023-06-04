Eugenie Bouchard has discovered a kindred spirit in Holger Rune after hearing about the Dane's love for sleep in a press conference.

Rune, who is currently ranked 6th in the world, is one of the most promising players of this generation. The 20-year-old has won four career titles including a Paris Masters title and is currently in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open.

Bouchard recently shared a video from a press conference at Roland Garros which featured Rune mentioning that he sleeps for 9-13 hours per night.

"I sleep a lot. I love to sleep. I probably sleep around 9 to 13 hours if I can. It's a lot. I really like it. I think it's the best recovery that you can have. I actually think the muscles relax. Everything relaxes when you sleep," Rune said.

The Canadian was amused by Rune's comments and related to his enthusiasm for sleeping.

"Finally found someone as obsessed with sleep as I am!", Bouchard wrote on Instagram.

Eugenie Bouchard on Instagram

Bouchard, who is currently ranked 221st in the world, has been struggling with injuries and form in recent years. The former World No. 5 reached the final of Wimbledon in 2014 and has not won a single WTA title since. She is hoping to regain her confidence and fitness as she prepares for the grass-court season.

Eugenie Bouchard catches up with King Charles' coronation after practice

Eugenie Bouchard ready to watch King Charles' coronation

Eugenie Bouchard shared her experience of watching King Charles’ coronation on social media.

King Charles became the King of the United Kingdom on May 6, 2023, the first time the monarchy has seen a coronation in 70 years. His wife Camilla Parker Bowles also became the Queen during the ceremony.

Bouchard posted an Instagram story before the coronation saying that she was excited to watch the event. She also posted a picture of a cup of tea and a box of cookies with the late Queen Elizabeth’s image on it.

“Ready to watch,” she wrote.

Eugenie Bouchard on Instagram

She then posted on her Instagram saying that she had missed the event due to practice but was catching up in the middle of her physical therapy session.

"Catching up on the coronation during pt cuz I missed it during practice!!!" she wrote.

Bouchard on Instagram

Poll : 0 votes