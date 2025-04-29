Eugenie Bouchard reveals sweet gesture made by twin sister Beatrice

Eugenie Bouchard revealed a sweet gesture from her twin sister Beatrice, who surprised her with banana muffins. The Bouchard twins, born just six minutes apart, are the eldest of four siblings, with a younger sister and brother.

Ad

Eugenie shared an image on her Instagram Story showing her elder sister Beatrice's heartfelt gesture, which included a handwritten note along with banana muffins. The note read:

"G [Genie] - In case I'm not here when you get in, I brought you some banana muffins I made since I know they're your fave :) - B [Beatrice]"

Eugenie captioned her Instagram Story:

"awwww @beatricebouchard ❤️"

Ad

Trending

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @geniebouchard)

Eugenie and her twin sister, Beatrice, were both born in Montreal, Canada, in 1994, with Eugenie arriving just six minutes after Beatrice. Their younger sister, Charlotte, was born in 1995, and their brother, William, was born four years later.

Ad

Eugenie Bouchard and her twin sister Beatrice have gone through a difficult childhood

Eugenie Bouchard playing pickleball - Source: Getty

Beatrice and Eugenie Bouchard faced a tough childhood after their parents, Julie and Michel, separated. Following the divorce, Eugenie lived with their mother, while Beatrice stayed with their father. This separation led to a long period of distance between the sisters, with Beatrice admitting in a 2021 interview that she considered Eugenie "almost a stranger" due to their limited contact over the years.

Ad

"We’re not a simple, happy, perfect family – actually far from it," Beatrice said in 2021, according to Fox Sports.

"Genie was with my mom pretty much her whole life. My dad was with me, [siblings] Charlotte and Will. We were very separated and it created a lot of tension between my mom and me, between Charlotte and Will, and my dad and Genie," she added.

Ad

She even mentioned how she knew people at the grocery store better than her own sister, highlighting how distant their bond had become.

"It’s still to this day not perfect at all. I’ve seen Genie twice a year since I was 10. I know some people at the grocery store better than I know her. It’s crazy, it’s like she’s almost a stranger," she said.

However, things have improved in recent years. In 2023, Eugenie and Beatrice celebrated their 29th birthday in Tulum, Mexico, and posted an adorable childhood image. It was the first time in eight years that the sisters were able to mark their birthdays together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More