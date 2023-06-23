Eugenie Bouchard's sister and social media influencer Charlotte announces engagement, Canadian express delight

Eugenie Bouchard's younger sister Charlotte Bouchard announced her engagement with boyfriend Alexi Pittalis on Thursday, June 22. The Canadian expressed her deight on the special occasion.

Charlotte is a social media influencer and businesswoman. She has been in relationship with Pittalis, who is a Canadian entrepreneur and social activist, for some time now.

The couple took to Instagram to announce their engagement, sharing clips of the proposal and celebrations with their family.

"a real life dream," she wrote.

Eugenie Bouchard shared her sister's post and expressed her delight on the news.

"My baby sister is engaged," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Bouchard's Instagram story on Thursday

Charlotte's engagement comes just months after her cousin sister and television celebrity Mimi Bouchard's affiance with Ben Darby. Mimi met Darby through a British reality television series Made in Chelsea, back in 2017.

After four years of dating, the couple announced their engagement on January 4, 2023.

"My forever," read Mimi's Instagram caption as she posted a picture of her wearing the engagement ring while holding hands with Darby.

Eugenie Bouchard is currently dating Jack Brinkley-Cook

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2016 Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Eugenie Bouchard is currently dating actor Jack Brinkley-Cook, son of famous model Christie Brinkley. The actor was spotted cheering the Canadian from the stands during the Madrid Open earlier in the year. The couple has been together for over eight months.

During a talk with Golf, Mostly podcast last year, Bouchard stated that she wouldn't date anyone from the tennis world as it would be just "so much tennis."

"Well, I would say, definitely, I wouldn’t want to date someone in the tennis world because it would just be so much tennis, I feel like non-stop," she stated.

The 29-year-old stated that she likes talking about things other than tennis with her romantic partner.

"I like to text or call someone and talk about totally different stuff than tennis because my entire day is tennis, so I feel like the same would apply to dating," she continued.

In Brinkley-Cook, Bouchard might just have found the "ideal" partner, someone who is athletic, confident and respectful.

"Someone athletic is obviously ideal. Respectful, but also confident. I think confidence is very attractive and someone who’s funny, personality matters. After a while, looks fade, and if this is someone who is going to be someone for the future, then you got to make each other laugh and be friends,” Bouchard opined.

On the tennis front, Bouchard failed to qualify for the bett1Open main draw following her defeat to Vera Zvonareva in the qualifiers.

