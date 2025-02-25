Eugenie Bouchard's stunning pickleball outfits prompt famous tennis influencer to share her reaction

Eugenie Bouchard's stunning on-court looks never fail to draw adorable reactions from fans and members of the tennis community. However, her latest pictures from the Pickleball courts also turned out to be a hit as renowned influencer Rachel Stuhlmann couldn't stop herself from gushing over the Canadian pro's sporty appearance.

Eugenie Bouchard went viral on social media after her early exit from the Tucson Open pickleball tournament. She flaunted her bright neon green dress despite the defeat and joked that her mixed doubles partner, Jack Sock, should improve his fashion style. Bouchard is balancing both tennis and pickleball in her career. The Tucson Open took place in Arizona from February 6 to February 9.

Soon after the Canadian WTA star posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram, fans stepped forward in big numbers to applaud her presence. Among the ones gushing over her looks, player-turned-influencer Rachel Stuhlman also dropped a vote.

"🔥🙌🙌🙌," she wrote.

Rachel Stuhlmann's comment on Eugenie Bouchard's post - Source: via @geniebouchard on Instagram

Rachel Stuhlmann was a talented player from St. Louis before becoming a tennis influencer. She started her college career in 2010 at the University of Missouri, where she studied nutrition and fitness. She ranked 68th in her class and was voted 59th in the country by the Tennis Recruiting Network.

Eugenie Bouchard flaunts the only thing that compensated for her Pickleball loss

Eugenie Bouchard didn't seem to be disappointed with her defeat at the Pickleball Slam 3. Instead, the Canadian pro found a pretty element that she thought was enough to compensate for her loss. Right after the star-studded Pickleball event where she was accompanied by legends like Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, the WTA star posted an update on Instagram, flaunting her fresh neon outfit.

"I may not have won the tournament but at least i had the cutest outfit 💁🏼‍♀️," her caption said.

The post was enough to attract the attention of fans on social media as it gained more than 19,000 likes. Fans were seen gushing over her stunning looks and especially the color of her new threads.

While Bouchard was seen wearing a stylish outfit for the match, her companion Jack Sock showed up in a simple grey t-shirt and black track pants. This led Bouchard to playfully tease him on Instagram, saying:

"Jack Sock needs to work on his outfits."

Eugenie Bouchard's story on Jack Sock - Source: via @geniebouchard on Instagram

Bouchard's latest on-court presence was recorded at the Canadian Open back in 2024. While her focus has shifted toward Pickleball, it still remains to be seen if she will participate in any tour-level event in the ongoing season.

