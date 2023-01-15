Eugenie Bouchard recently made a late-night trip to the airport to receive her brother Will Bouchard. This prompted the former Wimbledon runner-up to joke that she should receive the "sister of the year award" for helping out her sibling.

The Canadian, who had to head home after losing her opening qualifying-round match at the Australian Open, posted a series of Instagram stories, highlighting her late-night predicament.

She also probably had to wait a while at the airport as her brother's flight was delayed on a couple of occasions, first by two hours (as revealed by her brother), and then by four.

"3:59 AM picking up my bro at the airport at 4 am cuz his flight was delayed by over four hours, sister of the year award plz now," Bouchard wrote on her Instagram story.

The 28-year-old rejoiced when her brother eventually walked out of the gate in the parking lot, where she was seated in her car.

"There's one other car!!! And he got out! Respect," Bouchard wrote.

"The King who deserves it all," she added.

Eugenie Bouchard while waiting for her brother at the airport.

Eugenie Bouchard's second IG story of the series

Bouchard's brother finally walks out into the parking lot

Meanwhile, Will was providing updates on his journey via Instagram stories on his side as well. His most recent series of Instagram stories reveal that there was initially a two-hour delay on his flight.

He later re-posted his sister's last story (the one where she called him 'king'), captioning it with a hilarious remark. He wrote:

"When you find your Uber."

Will Bouchard's latest Instagram story

"We will turn 2023 around" - Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard in action at the WTA Guadalajara Open in 2022

Elsewhere, in the tennis world, Eugenie Bouchard has not been blessed with such happy moments in recent months. The Canadian, who entered the qualifying rounds at the Australian Open using a protected ranking, fell in the very first hurdle, losing 3-6, 6-1, 4-6 to Ashlyn Krueger.

The 28-year-old took to social media after the disheartening result, promising to turn things around for herself in 2023.

"Australia! So nice to be back after three years, and staying at my fav place @crownmelbourne :) sad to be leaving early this year, but we will turn 2023 around!" she wrote in her Instagram post.

Bouchard was also forced to exit the ASB Classic during the qualifying rounds despite scoring a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ann Li in the first qualifying round. The Canadian withdrew from the tournament ahead of her second qualifying match against Katie Volynets after contracting a bout of food poisoning.

Poll : 0 votes