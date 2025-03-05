Eugenie Bouchard sends 2-word message to Jessica Pegula after American's generous private jet act ahead of Indian Wells

Eugenie Bouchard sent a brief message lauding Jessica Pegula's generous act following the American's title triumph at the recently concluded 2025 ATX Open. The act involved the World No. 4 offering seats on her private jet to all the players who competed at the WTA 250 event on Sunday, March 2. Pegula did this so the players could reach Indian Wells in time to start their respective 2025 BNP Paribas Open campaigns.

On Monday, March 3, the official X handle of TENNIS.com shared an article on Pegula's compassionate gesture for her colleagues on the WTA Tour. The article what Pegula did to facilitate the journey for her colleagues from Austin, Texas, to Indian Wells, California. Furthermore, it included overwhelmingly positive reactions from some players who boarded the 2024 US Open runner-up's private jet.

Upon taking notice of the post, former WTA No. 5 and 2014 Wimbledon Championships runner-up Eugenie Bouchard delivered her reaction. The Canadian lauded Jessica Pegula via the reaction on X, writing:

"My girl @JPegula!!"

Chinese WTA stars Zhang Shuai and Yuan Yue, who featured in the women's doubles final at the ATX Open, benefited from Pegula's kindness. Zhang later voiced high praise for the American, writing on Instagram:

"She can leave away right after her singles final, but she is such a selfless and generous girl."

Meanwhile, Yuan took to the Chinese microblogging website Weibo and penned a heartwarming message for Pegula.

"Thank you very much!!! Otherwise, at least nine hours on the road tomorrow, my God, how can there be such a fairy little sister," Yuan wrote.

"Jessica Pegula's amazing" - When Eugenie Bouchard clarified his US Open 2024 comments about American

Eugenie Bouchard (Source: Getty)

Jessica Pegula came in for criticism after failing to get past World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 US Open final. Much of the criticism stemmed from the American being the daughter of billionaires Terry and Kim Pegula. A fan on X spoke up against Pegula's critics, and Eugenie Bouchard reacted to it, writing:

"Money can’t buy a US Open final lol"

Many perceived it as Bouchard taking a dig at Pegula. The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up later issued a clarification and hinted at leaving X.

"Literally how? I’m complimenting her, she achieved a GS finals bc of hard work, dedication, etc. not bc of money. You can’t buy your way thru the us open draw. She’s amazing. Leaving this app," Bouchard wrote.

Jessica Pegula is the No. 4 seed at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and is set to start her campaign in the Californian desert in the second round, having received a first-round bye.

