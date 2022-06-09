Eugenie Bouchard set for a comeback at Wimbledon after being sidelined since June 2021 

2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard has not been in action since undergoing shoulder surgery in 2021. She sustained a torn subscapularis in her right shoulder during her first-round match against Caroline Dolehide at the Guadalajara Open in March last year.

The Canadian did advance to the final in Guadalajara, where she lost in straight sets to Sara Sorribes Tormo. She has played just one match since.

Bouchard is set to make a comeback at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. She was the first alternate entrant on the main draw entry list, and her spot was confirmed following Mayar Sherif’s withdrawal.

Since her surgery, she has been posting videos of herself training to keep fans updated on her progress. During her time on the sidelines, she became a commentator and analyst for Tennis Channel.

Bouchard reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 in 2014. She reached the Wimbledon final, as well as the semifinals of both the Australian Open and Roland Garros, that season.

This year’s Championships will have no ranking points on offer, with the ATP and WTA taking the decision following Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club was condemned for setting a "dangerous precedent," with the the governing bodies adding that the ban was a form of discrimination on the basis of nationality, which went against their 'integrity.’

Emma Raducanu hopeful of Wimbledon participation

Rothesay Open Nottingham - Day Four

After suffering a side strain injury during her match against Viktorija Golubic at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, Emma Raducanu will not be competing in the Birmingham Classic.

The Brit has decided to take a break but hopes to be back in action during the grasscourt season, notable for the Wimbledon Championships.

“It was disappointing to go out this week with a side injury and unfortunately will no longer be able to play in Birmingham. I’m looking forward to be back on the match court soon, though, to enjoy the rest of the grass season,” Raducanu said.

The 19-year-old pulled out just 33 minutes into her opening-round match in Nottingham, while trailing 4-3 in the first set. She said she wasn't exactly sure how the injury occurred.

“I’m not really sure exactly what happened, I don’t know what I could have done about it. I think I pulled something. It’s on the side of my body, it feels maybe around my ribs,” Raducanu said, on her injury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far