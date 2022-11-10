Eugenie Bouchard shares her favorite fan-made meme

Former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard shared her favorite fan-made meme on social media on Thursday.

Bouchard was the first Canadian to reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament, a feat she achieved at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, where she lost to Petra Kvitova.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram story to share the aforementioned meme with the following caption:

"My meme account is so savage lol."

She also clarified that she wasn't handling the account.

"It's not me," she added.

"I still want to play tennis for a few years" - Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard has been swinging her racquet on the tour for over a decade now. Reaching the final of the Wimbledon Championships and the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open, all in 2014, remains her most notable achievements.

She made a comeback earlier this year after being sidelined due to an injury for around 17 months. While playing at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico in October, Bouchard revealed her intentions to continue tennis for a few more years.

Speaking at her post-match press conference after beating Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 in the first round, the Canadian spoke about her time off the court and what she did to compensate for her absence from the tennis courts.

"I much prefer playing tennis. It was great to do some different activities off court while I was out. Honestly, being on live TV kind of helped kind of fill that need for adrenaline that I was missing while playing tennis. It replicated it a little bit," she said.

The former Wimbledon finalist made it clear that she preferred to be sweating it out on the court over anything else.

"It made me challenge myself and push myself out of my comfort zone. I'd much rather be sweating on the court. I can always do that later in life. I still want to play tennis for a few years," she said.

