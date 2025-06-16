Eugenie Bouchard all smiles as she celebrates Red Sox's win over Yankees from the stands in Boston

Eugenie Bouchard recently attended Boston Red Sox's 2-0 win against the New York Yankees on Sunday, June 15, at Fenway Park. The Canadian former WTA No. 5 was delighted with Red Sox's victory, which helped the team to a three-game sweep and extended its streak of wins against the Yankees to five.

The victory was spearheaded by Brayan Bello, Rafael Devers and Trevor Story's performances. The Red Sox have now clinched five back-to-back matches against the Yankees. The last time the Yankees registered a win over the Red Sox dates back to the teams' first meeting this year.

2014 Wimbledon Championships runner-up Eugenie Bouchard took to her Instagram Stories and shared two posts. The first one was a selfie of the Canadian.

Bouchard's selfie at Fenway Park dated Sunday, June 15, 2025 (Source: Instagram/geniebouchard)

The second was a video she recorded in the immediate aftermath of the result. Bouchard captioned this post:

"@redsox win!!"

Bouchard's Instagram Story celebrating Red Sox's win, dated Sunday, June 15, 2025 (Source: Instagram/geniebouchard)

Bouchard, who is currently active on both the tennis and pickleball tours, is an avid fan of baseball. In October last year, the 31-year-old attended a World Series game for the first time and had an interesting story to tell about her experience.

Eugenie Bouchard detailed "mayhem" after catching foul ball during World Series game

In Picture: Eugenie Bouchard (Source: Getty)

In October 2024, Eugenie Bouchard made her way to the Bronx to witness the New York Yankees's win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. As the game was going on, a foul ball came Bouchard's way, which she caught. However, she soon realized that the ball had first hit a lady in the face. She ultimately gave the ball to the lady, who had to be taken away by medics for treatment.

The Canadian laid bare the experience via an Instagram Story, writing:

"Okay, crazy story time: a foul ball comes our way, people scramble, it's mayhem, and it ends up literally next to my shoe. I pitck it up. Yay! My first World Series game ever and I catch a foul ball! Then I realize there is chaos in the row in front of us; it turns out the ball ricocheted off a poor lady's face. It got her in the eye, she is bent over, totally swelling and bleeding profusely, and she can't stand up."

She added:

"The medics arrive thankfully to carry her out. I managed to take a pick with my ball then I hand it to her on her way out. If it possibly broke a bone in her face she deserves it more than me. I didn't catch her name, but if you see this hope you are doing better and on the road to recovery."

Bouchard's last competitive tennis outing came in the qualifiers of last year's Canadian Open, where she suffered a three-set loss to Moyuka Uchijima. Since then, she has been more focused on pickleball. Her next tennis outing is set to come at a WTA 125 event in Newport in July.

