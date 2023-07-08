Eugenie Bouchard spots Kylian Mbappe dancing with Kendall Jenner during Michael Rubin's Hamptons White Party, Canadian's video goes viral

Canadian tennis star, Eugenie Bouchard, obliviously recorded a video at Michael Rubin’s star-studded white party in the Hamptons. The Canadian captured a video of French soccer sensation Kylian Mbappe dancing with American model Kendall Jenner, sparking dating rumors among fans.

Bouchard, who failed to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw this year, was one of the many celebrity guests at Rubin’s annual bash, which also included Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Jay Z, and Beyoncé. The 29-year-old athlete wore a white cutout mini dress at the lavish event.

Bouchard shared several photos and videos from the party on her Instagram account, but one clip, in particular, caught the attention of her followers. It captured Mbappe, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team, dancing alongside Jenner, who is known for her appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her modeling career.

Bouchard posted the video on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, July 5. She later deleted the video from her account, but not before it was widely shared online by media outlets.

"This is my video lol and I didn't even notice. Not me trting to start rumors at the White Party. I swear I didn't mean to," Bouchard wrote on her Instagram stories.

Kendall Jenner was previously spotted wearing a PSG jersey along with her friend, Gigi Hadid, during a football match. Mbappe has previously dated French model Alicia Aylies, who was Miss France 2017.

Eugenie Bouchard’s disappointing exit from Wimbledon 2023 qualifiers

Former Wimbledon finalist, Eugenie Bouchard, failed to qualify for the main draw of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after losing in the first qualifier to Greet Minnen of Belgium on Tuesday, June 27.

Bouchard, who had reached the final in 2014 at the age of 20, was returning after a long injury layoff. However, she could not overcome the challenge of Minnen, who won 6-4, 7-5.

Bouchard, who is now ranked outside the top 200, has not played in the main draw of Wimbledon since 2019. She has struggled to recapture her form and confidence which made her one of the most promising talents in the game.

Eugenie Bouchard will be hoping to find her way back to the top of the sport and fulfill her potential. She has shown glimpses of her talent in the past, but she will need to overcome numerous obstacles and challenges to regain her status as one of the best players in the world.

