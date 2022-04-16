Eugenie Bouchard spotted at New Balance track launch alongside Gabby Thomas

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard recently attended a track launch in Boston alongside American athlete Gabby Thomas. The former Wimbledon finalist was spotted with Thomas at New Balance's world-class multi-sport facility and sports research lab.

Thomas, who specializes in short distance sprinting, won the bronze medal in the 200-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Bouchard and Thomas were also involved in an amusing exchange on Instagram.

"Not me trying to learn a proper running stance," Bouchard posted.

"Hahaha maybe time to switch to track??" Thomas replied.

Bouchard also posted photographs of herself alongside the champion sprinter on Twitter.

So great to be with this crew at the launch of the TRACK at @newbalance. Proud to be partnered with such an innovative company. Can’t wait to be back to use the facility for training," Bouchard posted.

So great to be with this crew at the launch of the TRACK at @newbalance! Proud to be partnered with such an innovative company. Can't wait to be back to use the facility for training.

Bouchard, who lost in the final of last year's Guadalajara Open, missed a bulk of the 2021 season due to injury. But the Canadian recently posted photographs of herself practicing a backhand volley on social media, which raised hopes of an imminent comeback.

Eugenie Bouchard's popularity has remained intact despite recent decline

Bouchard, a junior Wimbledon champion in 2012, began her career in spectacular fashion, winning a WTA title in 2014. The Canadian reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 5 in October that year after making the Australian and US Open semifinals and the Wimbledon final.

An off-court concussion she suffered at the 2015 US Open halted her progress and she has struggled to rediscover her best form ever since.

A woman of many talents, Bouchard has served as an analyst for Tennis TV, and has also appeared as a television weather anchor in the past.

Despite her injuries, loss of form, and many breaks from tennis, Eugenie Bouchard remains one of the most popular players on the circuit. In 2020, she was the most talked about female athlete from Canada.

What athlete were you talking about the most this year? Canadian athletes @AlphonsoDavies and @geniebouchard led the way in 2020 for global Twitter mentions

The Canadian is now 28 and her fans will be hoping that she can cast aside her recent injury problems and return to her best.

